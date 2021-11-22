Pennsylvania’s Department of Health recorded more than 5,000 new COVID cases for the seventh consecutive day on Monday, along with more than 100 local cases for the sixth time in seven days.
DOH officials registered 5,604 new cases on Monday. There were also seven deaths recorded statewide, including one resident of Snyder County. There have been 401 deaths recorded statewide in November, including 27 in the Valley. At least one Valley resident’s death has been attributed to COVID-19 in each of the last 10 days.
Locally, there were 100 new cases in the latest data release, including 63 in Northumberland County, 20 in Union, 17 in Snyder and 10 in Montour. Montour County has had at least 10 new cases in five of the past six days, and there have been at least 50 new cases in Northumberland County over the past nine days.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continue to see substantial community transmission of the disease, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Nationwide, 73.37 percent of counties had high transmission rates. The CDC reported that 2.86 percent of counties nationwide were reporting low transmission, down a quarter of a percent since Friday.
In Pennsylvania, 73.3 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated and local facilities are scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Monday, there were 3,174 patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 infections, up 77 from Sunday. Hospitalizations increased by more than 500 last. It is the highest number of hospitalizations statewide since 3,000 were hospitalized since the cases started to fall last spring.
Of those hospitalized statewide, 751 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 17, and 403 were being treated on ventilators, up eight.
According to data provided by the state, there were 155 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Valley medical facilities on Monday, up twp. There were 31 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, 10 at Evangelical Community Hospital, and eight at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 17 on ventilators and Evangelical was treating three.
Of Evangelica's 40 patients, 34 are not fully vaccinated, including eight of 10 in the ICU and one of the patients on a ventilator.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 90 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 40 at Evangelical — up two — and 25 at Geisinger Shamokin.
Prisons, state facilities
There are still 35 active COVID cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township on Monday. There were 159 staff cases statewide and 187 active inmate cases statewide, all level with weekend reports. Of the 35 cases at SCI-Coal Township, 23 were inmate cases, all active within the past week. To date, 53 percent of prison staff members statewide are unvaccinated.
According to the state Department of Human Services (DHS), there were no cases among persons receiving services and fewer than five staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there was one active inmate case and no staff cases, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. At the low-security unit in Allenwood, there was one staff case and no inmate cases. There were no cases at the Allenwood medium-security prison or in the USP there.
There were less than five staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were six youth cases at the girls facility and no youth cases in the boys facility. Both facilities reported less than five staff cases.