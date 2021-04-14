The Pennsylvania Department of Health registered 5,730 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, giving the state more than 12,000 new cases over the past two days.
Wednesday's total marks the fourth time in five days with more than 4,800 new cases and the second day in a row with at least 5,000. State health officials also announced another 50 deaths across Pennsylvania. While the county-wide data does not show any local deaths, the database from the state's Department of Corrections shows a third inmate at SCI-Coal Township has died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
Locally, there were 63 new cases in the Valley, including 25 in Union County, 23 in Northumberland, nine in Snyder and six in Montour. There were 11 new positive cases at Bucknell University on Tuesday according to the university's dashboard.
There were no deaths in the region linked to the novel coronavirus, the seventh day in a row without a death.
Pennsylvania administered 96,768 vaccine doses on Tuesday, pushing the statewide total to 6,600,140 since December. The DOH also reports 2.48 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated, including 44,538 in the Valley.
Pennsylvania's early warning dashboard also shows the state's positive test rate increased to 9.5 percent over the past week, up from 9.3 percent last week. It was the fourth week in a row the positive test percentage increased.
Hospitalizations
There were 2,580 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health’s report, 39 more than the previous day. Of those patients, 542 were in intensive care units (ICUs), up a dozen from Tuesday, and the number of patients on ventilators increased by two. The last time Pennsylvania had more than 2,500 patients hospitalized was Feb. 12.
At Valley hospitals, 60 patients were hospitalized, down one from Tuesday. There were 17 patients in ICUs and four on ventilators. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 40 patients, according to the state's report. The Danville campus was treating 11 patients in the ICU and four on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin there were four patients being treated, including three in the ICU. At Evangelical, there were 16 admitted patients. Three were being treated in the ICU.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,800 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
On campus
At Bucknell University there are 44 active cases, up nine from Tuesday, including 40 cases among students There were 11 positive tests on campus on Tuesday, the most since Feb. 19. The university has 97 students in isolation, up 14 from Tuesday and the highest total since Feb. 25.
At Susquehanna University, there were 11 active cases — seven students and four workers. There are two new student cases in the latest report. Since the semester began, there have been 112 cases, including 94 students.
Nursing homes
As of noon Wednesday, there have been 2,154 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley. There was one new resident case in both Montour and Northumberland counties in the latest release.
In Montour County, there have been 300 resident cases and 70 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,037 resident cases and 256 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 266 resident cases and 49 staff cases at seven facilities.
Prisons and state centers
There are two active cases, both among workers, at four federal prisons in Union County. There are no active cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg or the low-security unit in Allenwood.
There is one staff member infection, at Allenwood's medium-security facility. At USP Allenwood, there were two employee cases and no inmate cases. One inmate has died from COVID-19 at the facility, the only federal inmate death related to COVID in the Valley.
To date, 1,370 individuals have recovered from the virus at the prisons, including 1,190 inmates.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were nine active cases, up two from Tuesday's report. There have been three inmate deaths at the facility.
There are less than five cases among people receiving services at the Selinsgrove State Center, while there are eight staffers with COVID, up two from Tuesday. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. There are six active employee cases at the facility. There have been 335 cumulative cases at the facility, 235 of them among workers.
There are also fewer than five cases among workers at the Danville State Hospital. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 74 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.