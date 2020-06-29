The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania dropped for the second day in a row on Monday when the state Department of Health announced 492 additional cases statewide.
There were five new local cases announced Monday: 3 in Northumberland County and two in Union County.
The number of statewide cases were down from Sunday's total of 505. There have now been 85,988 cases. State health officials estimate 78 percent of those who have tested positive have already recovered.
State health officials announced another eight COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, pushing the total to 6,614 deaths.
Of the state's total number of deaths, 4,531 have been tied to long-term care facilities.
The number of hospitalizations and COVID-19 patients on ventilators continues to decline. There were 634 patients hospitalized statewide on Saturday, a drop of 17 from Sunday, while 104 patients are on ventilators.
There have now been 532 local cases since the state began tracking data in March: 302 in Northumberland County, 92 in Union, 73 in Montour and 65 in Snyder.
State health officials also said there are no new cases at a long-term care facility in Northumberland County, according to the state. There have now been 46 confirmed cases among residents and six among workers at 2 facilities. Two workers also previously tested positive at separate Union County facilities.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,697 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,224 cases among employees, for a total of 20,921 at 689 distinct facilities in 52 counties.
Approximately 6,508 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers.