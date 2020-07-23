Pennsylvania health officials announced an additional 962 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a number that includes two days worth of data from one of the state's hot spots, Philadelphia County.
The Department of Health said 311 of the 962 new cases were out of Philadelphia County, which did not supply data on Wednesday. There were also another 147 cases out of Allegheny County. There were five new cases in the Valley: Three in Northumberland County and two in Union. According to the data released mid-day Thursday, the state has now confirmed 104,358 cases.
The state Department of Health also announced another 16 deaths statewide. Of the 7,079 deaths statewide, state officials have attributed 4,829 of them — more than 68 percent — to long-term care facilities.
There have been 18 deaths in the Valley related to the novel coronavirus — no new deaths were announced Thursday — including 11 in Northumberland County, three in Montour and two residents each in Snyder and Union counties have died.
The virus has infected 655 Valley residents since the state began tracking it in March: 369 in Northumberland County, 115 in Union County, 86 in Montour County and 85 in Snyder County.
According to the state Department of Health data, 735 residents are hospitalized with the virus, well below the peak of 2,800 in April. There are 93 patients being treated for COVID-19 on a ventilator.
Testing
The number of tests administered between July 16 and July 22 was 147,837 with 5,731 positive cases. The state has conducted 981,259 negative tests and it estimates 75 percent of patients have recovered since March.
Nursing home cases
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,892 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,707 cases among employees, for a total of 22,599 at 804 facilities in 60 counties.
There have been 66 confirmed cases of the virus reported from residents of Valley nursing homes.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 60 residents and 10 workers have been infected and eight deaths have been recorded in three facilities. Three workers and one resident at three Union County facilities have been infected and one worker and no residents have been infected in one Montour County facility. In Snyder County, four residents and two workers have been infected in one facility.
There have been no deaths reported from nursing homes in Snyder, Union or Montour counties.