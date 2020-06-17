There are fewer than 800 patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania with COVID-19 according to the latest data released by the state Department of Health on Wednesday after another 22 patients were released from hospitals in the past 24 hours.
There were fewer than 400 cases for the fourth day in a row statewide. Health officials announced 335 cases statewide — including three in Northumberland County and two in Montour — to push the number of confirmed cases in Pennsylvania to 79,818 since data was first tracked in March.
The DOH estimates 75 percent of those who have tested have already recovered.
There have been 6,319 COVID-19 related deaths, including another 42 announced on Wednesday. There were no new deaths locally.
Since March, there have been 444 cases in the Valley: 234 in Northumberland County, 83 in Union, 67 in Montour and 60 in Snyder. State health officials also removed one case from Tuesday's total in Union County, the fifth time the state has removed cases from Union County. Officials have said previously changes come following further investigations into residences and addresses of patients with confirmed or probable cases.
The 335 new cases confirmed Wednesday marked the tenth consecutive day with fewer than 500 cases.
In Pennsylvania nursing and personal care homes, there have been 16,774 confirmed resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,966 cases among employees, for a total of 19,740 at 649 distinct facilities in 47 counties. Out of Pennsylvania's total deaths, 4,331 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Approximately 6,060 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers.