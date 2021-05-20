Fifty percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19, the state Department of Health announced Thursday.
According to the latest data from state health officials, 4,346,446 adults are fully vaccinated with a seven-day moving average of more than 65,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.
State health officials also announced 1,430 new cases on Thursday, the fifth day in a row with less than 2,000. There were 26 new cases in the Valley, including 15 in Northumberland County, eight in Union, two in Snyder and one in Montour.
Statewide there were 40 new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, the fourth time in five days with at least 35 deaths. There was another death in Northumberland County, the fourth day in a row with at least one death and the eighth in the last week.
DOH officials said 92,944 COVID shots were administered on Wednesday — the second day in a row with more than 90,000 shots, including 51,966 that fully vaccinated residents. There have been nearly 10 million shots given in Pennsylvania since December. As of noon Wednesday, 66,447 Valley residents are fully vaccinated.
The CDC reports that Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 55.4% of its entire population, ninth among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
On Wednesday, the state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases dropped to 1,559, the lowest since Oct. 22, 2020.
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week ending Friday decreased to 5.3 percent, the fourth week in a row the positive rate has decreased. It is the lowest total since Oct. 23, 2020.
Hospitals
The state reported 1,309 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, down 34 from Wednesday. Of that total, 310 were in intensive care units (ICUs), down six, and 194 were being treated on ventilators, down 18.
In the Valley, there were 48 patients hospitalized according to state data, level with Wednesday's report. There are 40 patients at Geisinger in Danville, one at Geisinger-Shamokin and seven at Evangelical Community Hospital. Eighteen patients were being treated in the ICU — 14 in Danville and three at Evangelical — and six patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville were on ventilators.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,201 cases at long-term care facilities across the region since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide an active case number, just a cumulative number of staff and resident cases and deaths since last March.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident cases and 74 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, 20 facilities have had 1,054 resident cases and 268 staff positives.
Snyder County's data has remained level for several weeks: 137 resident and 37 staff cases at two facilities. In Union County, there have been 270 resident and 56 staff cases at seven locations.
On campus
Bucknell University reported three cases — all students — on campus Wednesday morning, the same number as the previous two days. There were no positive test results on campus on Wednesday, according to the school’s dashboard, for the third day in a row. One student remains in isolation, down two from Thursday.
Susquehanna University has ended its spring semester following three graduation ceremonies last weekend. The university will no longer provide COVID updates until the fall.
Prisons and state centers
Active cases at state and federal prisons across the Valley increased slightly on Thursday.
There are now three active staff cases remain at federal prisons in Union County, one at USP-Allenwood and two USP-Lewisburg, an increase of one staff case at Lewisburg. There were no other active cases in the four prisons, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were two cases — one inmate and one staffer — level with Wednesday's report. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There were fewer than five staff member cases at the Selinsgrove State Center on Thursday morning; there are no active cases among those receiving services. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 102 resident cases and 250 staff cases at the facility.
There were no active cases among clients and less than five active cases among workers at the Danville State Hospital on Thursday. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 75 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.