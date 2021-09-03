Northumberland County added 51 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, its highest one-day total in nearly seven months.
The total was part of another 3,438 new cases across Pennsylvania the Department of Health announced. It marked the third day in a row with at least 3,000 new cases and the eighth time in 10 days statewide.
In the Valley, there were 69 new cases. Northumberland County's 51 cases is the highest in that county since Feb. 17. On Friday, the state also registered 10 new cases in Union County and four in both Montour and Snyder counties.
All four Valley counties — and 65 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties — are seeing high levels of community transmission — more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period — according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After the state registered 27 deaths linked to the coronavirus on Friday, including one in Northumberland County.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, 1,928 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 70 from Thursday.
Of those hospitalized, 493 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up a dozen. There were 239 patients on ventilators, up 10.
Among 64 patients in Valley medical facilities — down 10 from Thursday — there were 11 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, seven at Evangelical Community Hospital and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating eight patients on ventilators, while Evangelical had one.
There were 35 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, 20 at Evangelical and nine patients were at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Colleges
There are nine active cases at Bucknell University according to the school’s online dashboard, including eight students, as of Friday morning. The university reports that 97.3 percent of all students are vaccinated along with 81.7 percent of staffers.
At Susquehanna, there are two new student cases on campus since the last update a week ago. They are the only cases on campus. The university's COVID dashboard shows 87.1 percent of faculty and staff are vaccinated.
Prisons, state facilities
There are two new staff cases at federal prisons in Union County according to data from the Bureau of Prisons.
On Friday, the BOP reported one active staff case at USP-Allenwood and at the medium-security unit in Allenwood. The staff case at nearby USP-Lewisburg is also still active.
The U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg and USP Allenwood both remained in the BOP’s Level 3 of COVID modifications on Friday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The local prisons were the last federal prisons in the country to remain at Level 2 before the last update. All 98 federal prisons are in Level 3 modifications.
There were still two active staff cases at SCI Coal Township. Statewide there are 46 active inmate cases and 48 staff cases, including the two at SCI-Coal.
There are now active cases among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center — the state does not release precise numbers unless there are more than five to avoid identifying a patient. At the NCSTU juvenile facility in Danville, there are active cases among residents and staffers in the boys unit and staff cases in the girls unit.