Pennsylvania has more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row on Friday, including another 52 across four Valley counties.
It is the first time since April 30-May 2 there have been three day in a row with at least 1,000 cases statewide
Eighteen of the new cases in the Valley are linked to long-term care facilities. Of the Valley's 2,154 cases since March, 578 are tied to nursing homes. Of the Valley's 84 deaths, 64 are from nursing homes.
The state's county-specific database of long-term care facilities shows 452 cases (341 residents, 111 staffers) in Northumberland County, 78 (66 residents, 12 staffers) in Snyder, 26 (17 residents and nine staffers) in Union and 22 (18 residents and 4 staffers) in Montour.
The National Guard remains in place at the Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township until Monday. Mountain View's last update to its website — from Thursday — showed 125 active cases still at the facility, including 80 residents and 45 staffers. There have had 220 total cases at the facility according to its update.
In Montour County, officials from Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation reported 71 active virus cases, according to their update Thursday.
The state Department of Health announced another 1,161 COVID-19 cases on Friday, Locally, the 52 cases in the Valley were in Snyder County (19), Northumberland County (15), Union County (13) and Montour (5). Since March, the Valley has 2,154 cases: 1,098 in Northumberland County, 490 in Union, 366 in Snyder and 200 in Montour.
The state also announced another three deaths locally, three in Northumberland County and one more in Snyder, the fourth day in a row Snyder County has had a COVID-related death.
State health officials also announced another 19 deaths on Friday — pushing the state total to 8,179.
Statewide there have been 161,284 cases since March and state health officials estimate 82 percent have already recovered.
There was a slight increase in the number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized due to COVID-19. As of noon Friday, there were 561 patients in the hospital — an increase of three — including 63 that are being treated on ventilators.
According to the state's data, there are 19 more Pennsylvania residents hospitalized Thursday (539 to 558) due to COVID-19 than the previous day. There 60 residents on ventilators, a decrease of six from Wednesday. Locally, there are 48 residents hospitalized, including 25 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, 16 in Geisinger-Shamokin and six at Evangelical Community Hospital. There are three patients in Valley hospitals — two at Geisinger in Danville, one at Evangelical — being treated on ventilators.
There are 50 active cases at federal prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg, according to the Bureau of Prisons, including 40 in Allenwood. There are 33 active inmate cases at Allenwood, seven active staff cases, and 10 active staff cases at USP-Lewisburg.