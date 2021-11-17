Pennsylvania recorded 6,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and hospitalizations topped 3,000 statewide for the first time in a month according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
State Health officials registered 6,024 new cases Wednesday, the largest one-day increase in a week. There were also 150 more COVID-related deaths across Pennsylvania, the third time this month there were more than 100 deaths recorded in a single day.
Among the deaths statewide were three Northumberland County residents. There have been 11 deaths among county residents in November.
Locally, DOH officials added 144 COVID cases to the region's total, including 86 in Northumberland County, 21 in both Snyder and Union counties and 16 in Montour.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties reported high levels of community transmission of COVID on Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
Nationwide, 71.42 percent of counties had high transmission rates. The CDC reported that 2.39 percent of counties nationwide were reporting low transmission.
DOH data show that all 67 Pennsylvania counties registered new cases on Wednesday, including 20 with more than 100. Seven counties had more than 200 cases.
In Pennsylvania, 73.2 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated and local facilities are scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11.
There have been more than 14.6 million doses administered statewide — including 100,000 in Northumberland County. More than 1.1 million booster shots have been administered.
Since March 2020, there have been 2,710 COVID cases linked to long-term care facilities in the Valley. There were six new cases in the latest update, one resident and one staff case in Montour County, and two resident and two staff cases in Northumberland County.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 3,016 patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 infections, up 168 from Tuesday and nearly 400 in the last three days. It is the highest number of hospitalizations statewide since 3,000 were hospitalized on Oct. 19.
Of those hospitalized statewide, 657 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 26, and 359 were being treated on ventilators, up 10.
According to data provided by the state, there were 112 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Valley medical facilities on Wednesday. There were 25 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, 10 at Evangelical Community Hospital, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 13 on ventilators; Evangelical is treating four.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 67 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 34 patients at Evangelical — down three — and 11 at Geisinger-Shamokin.
At Evangelical, 27 of 34 patients hospitalized were not fully vaccinated the hospital reported, including eight of 10 in the ICU.
Prisons, state facilities
There are 10 active COVID-19 cases among staff at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, up two from Tuesday. There were 137 staff cases statewide — including 27 at Camp Hill — and 144 active inmate cases statewide. There are also two new inmate cases at SCI-Coal Township.
The number of cases at the Selinsgrove Center dropped according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). There were no cases among persons receiving services and fewer than five staff cases. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
At federal prisons in Lewisburg, there are two active inmate and one staff case at the low-security unit in Allenwood, and one inmate cases at USP-Lewisburg.