Coming off a record number of new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the state Department of Health confirmed another 6,311 cases of the novel coronavirus over the weekend in two day's worth of data released Monday morning.
There are also 140 more Pennsylvania residents hospitalized across the state today than on Saturday. State health officials report 1,827 residents hospitalized as of 11 a.m. Monday and 179 patients are being treated on ventilators. The number of Valley residents hospitalized Monday, according to state data, reached 52, up 20 from Saturday's total. Seven residents are being treated on ventilators.
According to state health officials, there were 2,909 new cases on Sunday and 3,402 on Monday across Pennsylvania. There have now been at least 2,000 new cases for eight consecutive days and 14 of the last 15 days. The five highest single-day totals since Pennsylvania began tracking data in March have been the last five days.
Statewide, there have now been 234,296 cases since March and 9,024 deaths. There were nine deaths combined over the weekend.
While there were no new deaths in the Valley attributed to the novel coronavirus, there were 128 new cases. On Sunday, there were 38 new cases in Union County, 25 in Northumberland, four in Snyder and two in Montour. In Monday's release, there were 22 in Union County, 18 in Northumberland and Snyder counties and seven in Montour County.
There are 22 new cases at Bucknell University. The university's dashboard shows 26 active cases after showing four cases on Saturday. There are also 52 students in isolation.
At Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, no new cases were reported in a Friday update. The school has no active cases and has had 14 cases total. No student residences are being quarantined.
Fifty-two residents are in Valley hospitals. There are 33 patients, seven on ventilators, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and six patients at Geisinger-Shamokin and 13 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. No patients are being treated on ventilators at the Shamokin and Lewisburg facilities.
Since March, there have been 3,527 cases in the Valley: 1,762 in Northumberland, 845 in Union, 578 in Snyder and 342 in Montour County.
Of the Valley's cases, 790 of them are linked to long-term care facilities, according to the state’s nursing home database.
Of the Valley's 153 deaths, 128 are tied to long-term care facilities. Overall, there have been 113 deaths in Northumberland County, 18 in Snyder, 12 in Montour and 11 in Union.
Since the state began tracking the pandemic in March, there have been 543 cases at 10 Northumberland County long-term care facilities (411 patients, 132 staffers), 101 in Montour County (81 residents, 20 staffers), 99 in Snyder County (83 residents, 16 staffers) and 46 in Union County (36 residents, 10 staffers). There were no new cases at Valley nursing homes in the latest data release.
Prisons
According to the state Department of Correction's COVID dashboard, there are now 23 active cases at the prison, including 18 inmates and five staffers. That is 100 fewer active cases than Friday. Statewide, there are 605 active cases, including 368 inmates.
At four federal facilities in Union County, there were just 11 active cases, eight among inmates. Allenwood’s medium-security site has 4 cases, all among inmates. There are four active inmate cases and one staff worker case at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood and no active inmate cases and two staff cases at USP-Lewisburg.
Since March, there have been 215 cases at the federal prisons, including 200 among inmates.