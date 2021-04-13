Pennsylvania registered its largest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly three months on Tuesday when the state Department of Health announced 6,638 new cases. There were also 66 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus statewide, the highest one-day total in more than a month.
Tuesday's new case total is the highest one-day total since Jan. 17, when DOH officials announced 6,923 cases. It was the first time since Jan. 28 there have been more than 6,000 new cases.
The number of hospitalizations statewide also surpassed 2,500 for the first time since mid-February.
Locally, there were 73 new cases in the Valley, including 39 in Northumberland and 21 more in Union County. There were also a dozen new cases in Snyder and one in Montour. There were no new deaths in the Valley, the sixth day in a row without any deaths.
Pennsylvania administered 91,422 vaccine doses on Monday, pushing the statewide total to 6,503,362 since December. The DOH also reports 2.4 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated, including 43,107 in the Valley.
Pennsylvania's early warning dashboard also shows the state's positive test rate increased to 9.5 percent over the past week, up from 9.3 percent last week. It was the fourth week in a row the positive test percentage increased.
Hospitalizations
There were 2,541 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health’s report, 67 more than the previous day. Of those patients, 530 were in intensive care units (ICUs), a decrease of four, and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 10 to 260. The last time Pennsylvania had more than 2,500 patients hospitalized was Feb. 12.
At Valley hospitals, 61 patients were hospitalized, up four from Monday. There were 18 patients in ICUs and four on ventilators. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 38 patients, according to the state's report. The Danville campus was treating 11 patients in the ICU and four on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin there are four patients being treated, including three in the ICU. At Evangelical, there were 19 admitted patients. Four were being treated in the ICU.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,900 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
On campus
At Bucknell University there are 35 active cases, down one from Monday, including 31 cases among students There was one positive test result on Monday. There are 83 students in isolation, up one from Monday
At Susquehanna University, there were nine active cases — five students and four workers. Since the semester began, there have been 110 cases, including 92 students.
Nursing homes
As of noon Tuesday, there have been 2,152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley. In Montour County, there have been 300 resident cases and 70 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,037 resident cases and 256 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 266 resident cases and 49 staff cases at seven facilities.
Prisons and state centers
There are still two active cases, all among workers, at four federal prisons in Union County. There are no active cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg or the low-security unit in Allenwood.
There is one staff member infection, at Allenwood's medium-security facility. At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood, there were two employee cases and no inmate cases. One inmate has died from COVID-19 at the facility, the only federal inmate death related to COVID in the Valley.
To date, 1,370 individuals have recovered from the virus at the prisons, including 1,190 inmates.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were seven active cases, numbers which have remained steady since Friday. There have been two inmate deaths at the facility.
There are less than five cases among people receiving services at the Selinsgrove State Center, while there are six staffers with COVID. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. There are six active employee cases at the facility. There have been 335 cumulative cases at the facility, 235 of them among workers.
There are also fewer than five cases among workers at the Danville State Hospital. There have also been less than five client deaths. There have been 74 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.