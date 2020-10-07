The state Department of Health announced another 70 COVID-19 cases in the Valley, including 60 in Northumberland County on Wednesday. Statewide, health officials announced another 1,279 cases, the largest one-day increase since May 10.
Health officials announced two new deaths among Snyder County residents, the fifth and sixth deaths linked to the novel coronavirus in the county over the past eight days. There were 28 new deaths in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, including two in Snyder in Northumberland County. Of the Valley's 93 total COVID-19 deaths, 73 are linked to long-term care facilities.
Locally, there have been 2,413 cases in the Valley: 1,211 in Northumberland County, 576 in Union, 407 in Snyder and 219 in Montour. According to Wednesday's data release, there were 60 new cases in Northumberland County, five in Union, four in Snyder and one in Montour.
Thirty-six of the new cases in Northumberland County on Wednesday were added to the overall county dataset on long-term care facilities.
There are 184 active cases combined at nursing homes in Montour and Northumberland counties.
According to its most recent update from Tuesday night, there are 114 active cases — 79 residents and 35 employees — and Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Montour County. There are also 70 active cases — 44 residents and 26 staffers — at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Northumberland County.
On Monday, the National Guard reported it would extend its state at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township through the end of the week, while announcing it would be at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Montour County until at least Oct. 12.
There are 85 active cases at federal prisons in Allenwood, including 76 inmates and nine staffers.
Since March, there have been 166,522 cases statewide; state health officials estimate 82 percent of patients have already recovered. There have also been 8,272 Pennsylvania residents who have died from the novel coronavirus.
Of the Valley's cases, 683 are tied to 16 long-term care facilities.
There were 36 new resident cases at facilities in Northumberland County, which has had 502 total cases since March (383 residents and 119 staffers). In Montour County, there is one new case. There have been 64 total cases in the county, 50 residents and 14 staffers.
There were no new cases in either Snyder or Union county long-term care facilities. Since March, 76 residents and 15 staffers in one Snyder County facility have tested positive and 17 residents and nine staffers in six Union County locations.
The number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized due to complications of COVID-19 jumped by 24 to 633657on Tuesday. There also are 80 residents on ventilators, including two in the Valley. Locally, there are 42 residents hospitalized, including 29 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, eight in Geisinger-Shamokin and six at Evangelical Community Hospital. Two patients at Geisinger in Danville are being treated on ventilators.