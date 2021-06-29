The state Department of Health announced 60 percent of residents over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as it registered another 162 new cases across Pennsylvania on Tuesday.
Statewide, there were 162 new cases registered, the fourth day in a row with fewer than 200 new cases. There were three new cases in the Valley, one each in Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties. It was the first new case in Montour County in a week and the first in Snyder County in five days.
Statewide there were 13 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus in data released Tuesday, the largest total since June 24. There were no deaths in the Valley linked to the novel coronavirus.
DOH officials announced that more than 11.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania, the fifth highest in the nation. State data show more than 5.3 million residents are fully vaccinated, including 80,176 in the Valley.
According to CDC, 62.6 percent of Pennsylvanians have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 60.0 percent of state residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated. More than three-quarters of all adults in the state have received their first dose.
Hospitals
Pennsylvania hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased by 25 on Tuesday. As of Tuesday morning, 3169 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, including 59 in intensive care units — up two — and 50 on ventilators — up one.
It is the fewest number of patients statewide since less than 200 were hospitalized on March 29, 2020.
17 the Valley, there are 21 patients being treated in local hospitals — down three from Monday — including 17 at Geisinger-Danville, and three at Evangelical Community Center and one at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger in Danville has four patients in the ICU; neither Geisinger-Shamokin nor Evangelical have a COVID patient in the ICU. Geisinger in Danville has one patient on a ventilator.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,212 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 15 months. Over the weekend, the state linked one new death in Northumberland County to COVID.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-four residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March there have been 1,064 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 264 resident and 56 staff cases in the last 15. Forty-one residents have died.
Prisons
At four federal prisons in Union County, there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, the same number as reported for nearly four weeks.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
According to the BOP, 418 staffers and 1,448 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 215 staffers and 525 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated.
There are no active cases at SCI-Coal Township. Statewide, there are 32 combined active inmate cases at 24 prisons, including 18 at SCI-Smithfield in Huntingdon. There are 30 staff cases statewide. Active cases among inmates and staffers were both down one on Tuesday,