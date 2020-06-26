Pennsylvania had 600 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, the largest total in more than two weeks. There were six new cases in the Valley: Four in Northumberland County and one each in Montour and Union counties according to the state Department of Health.
The number of hospitalizations and COVID-19 patients on ventilators continues to decline. There were 675 patients hospitalized statewide on Friday, a drop of 28 from Thursday, while 125 patients are on ventilators, down eight.
State health officials announced 22 new deaths on Friday, pushing the total of 6,579.
The 600 new cases push the statewide total to 84,370. It was the largest single-day increase since June 12, when there were 636 new cases. There have been only 4 days in June with at least 600 new cases. State health officials estimate 78 percent of patients with COVID-19 Pennsylvania have already recovered.
There have now been 508 local cases since the state began tracking data in March: 288 in Northumberland County, 90 in Union, 69 in Montour and 61 in Snyder.
There are also two new cases at a long-term care facility in Northumberland County, according to the state. There have now been 42 confirmed cases among residents and five among workers at 2 facilities.
In nursing and personal care homes statewide there are 17,527 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,162 cases among employees, for a total of 20,689 at 678 distinct facilities in 51 counties.
Approximately 6,395 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers.