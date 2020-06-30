The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania jumped back to more than 600 on Tuesday, including the first confirmed case of a resident of a long-term care facility in Union County.
Pennsylvania surpassed the 86,000 case mark on Tuesday when the State Department of Health announced another 618 cases, giving the state 86,606 cases since March. There were also another 35 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.
There were three new local cases announced Monday: 2 in Northumberland County and 1 in Snyder.
State health officials also confirmed two more cases tied to Valley long-term care facilities, including one resident in a Union County location and one more employee at a Northumberland County site. Of the state's 6,649 total of deaths, 4,539 have been tied to long-term care facilities, including one locally.
State health officials estimate 78 percent of those who have tested positive have already recovered.
There were 642 patients hospitalized statewide, an increase of eight since Monday while 104 patients are being treated with ventilators.
There have now been 535 local cases since the state began tracking data in March: 304 in Northumberland County, 92 in Union, 73 in Montour and 66 in Snyder.
There also been 46 confirmed cases among residents and seven among workers at 2 long-term care facilities in Northumberland County. Two workers also previously tested positive at separate Union County facilities.
According to RiverWoods' latest data release — sent out by its Maryland-based parent company Asbury this morning — its Lewisburg facility has had one patient and one employee already recover from the virus.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,735 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,261 cases among employees, for a total of 20,996 at 692 distinct facilities in 52 counties.
Approximately 6,569 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health care workers.