There are 62 new COVID-19 cases in the Valley today, the majority of which are coming from long-term care facilities in Northumberland and Snyder counties and federal prisons in Union County.
Statewide, there are another 806 cases of the novel coronavirus, the fifth day in a row with at least 800 new cases. Of that total, there were 36 new cases in Northumberland County, 13 in Snyder and 10 in Union County. There are also three new cases in Montour County.
In the Valley, there have been 1,893 cases since March, including 863 in Northumberland County, 464 in Union County, 298 in Snyder and 168 in Montour.
There have been 66 deaths linked to COVID-19 in the four counties, including 51 in Northumberland (46 at long-term care facilities), six in Union, five in Montour and four in Snyder (2 in long-term care facilities). While the state did not add any new deaths to the Valley counties, two deaths were added to the county long-term care facility database for Northumberland County.
Of the Valley's total cases, 452 have been tied back to 15 long-term care facilities. Twenty-seven of the 36 new cases in Northumberland County on Friday are linked to nursing centers, while four of Snyder County's 13 cases are tied to homes. Union County's case increase comes a day after the Bureau of Prisons announced 23 active cases at Allenwood's federal prisons. As of noon today, there are a combined 38 active cases at Allenwood and Lewisburg.
There are 74 active COVID-19 cases at the Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township, according to a letter posted to the center's website on Wednesday night. According to the report, there are 56 active resident cases and 18 active staff cases.
In Northumberland County, there have been 369 cases at long-term care facilities — 291 residents and 78 staffers — and 58 in Snyder County — 51 residents and seven staffers. There have also been 17 resident and seven staff cases at six facilities in Union County and one staff case at a Montour County location.
Since the state began tracking data in March, there have been 154,203 cases and 8,081 deaths. State health officials estimate 82 percent of Pennsylvanians that have contracted the virus — approximately 126,400 people — have already recovered. The DOH announced two new deaths statewide on Friday.
Statewide, 27,522 infections — 22,591 among residents — have been linked to 969 long-term care facilities in 61 counties and 5,419 of the state’s deaths have occurred in residents of those facilities.
There are 13 more Pennsylvania residents hospitalized with the virus — 435 in today’s report compared to 422 in Thursday's data. There was also an increase in the number of patients on ventilators: There are now 58 ventilators in use statewide to treat COVID-19 patients.
In the Valley, 27 people are hospitalized — an increase of five from Wednesday. There are 13 people hospitalized, one on a ventilator, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Six people are hospitalized at Geisinger Shamokin and eight are being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, according to the state data. No patients are on ventilators at Shamokin or Evangelical.