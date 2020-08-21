All but six residents of Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center are positive for COVID-19, according to a representative of the facility’s parent company.
Emergency caregivers are working to transfer out all of the remaining 68 residents, attorney Steven D. Weiner said Friday evening. Weiner serves as counsel for Bedrock Care of New York.
“Transfers will continue until all residents have been moved. At that time the building will undergo a deep clean,” Weiner said, adding that the company aims to return all of the transferred residents back into the nursing center.
As of Friday, 62 residents were COVID-positive, he said. An additional 48 staff are also positive and in quarantine, Weiner said. The Department of Health said the first cases in the outbreak were identified through testing on Aug. 3.
There are no pending test results, Weiner said, and a sixth round of resident testing is scheduled for Tuesday. Staff will be tested Wednesday, he added.
According to the Department of Health, 31 residents in total have since transferred out of the facility as of 3:30 p.m. Friday. Twelve residents were to be transferred Friday to local hospitals, Weiner said.
Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is currently under the temporary but indefinite management of a state-appointed contractor, Senior Health Care Solutions of Scranton, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine previously announced. The company reports directly to the state.
Health Department Press Secretary Nate Wardle said 16 residents were bound for Geisinger facilities, 10 to the Lehigh Valley Health Network and five to facilities within the UPMC system.
"Many of these are individuals who have tested positive. The facilities are taking the proper infection control protocols to protect residents and staff," Wardle said.
The Health Department’s most recently available figures show 73 residents and 36 staffers tested positive. Weiner on Wednesday said 16 residents died. He did not update the figure Friday.
The state’s fatality count remains at 13 and wouldn’t be updated to reflect additional deaths until next week.
Medical professionals from Geisinger along with members of the Pennsylvania National Guard and a Department of Health contractor, General Healthcare Resources, are helping make up for staffing shortages at the facility.
“We wish to thank the National Guard, DOH (Department of Health), and all the people assisting MNRC (Milton Nursing) to achieve the goal of returning all residents to their Milton home,” Weiner said.