The state Department of Health announced another 672 COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 41 in the Valley.
Most of the local cases are in Montour County, where an outbreak at a nursing home accounted for 18 of the Valley's new cases. A separate countywide database of long-term care facilities shows 22 new cases at nursing homes in the county.
Statewide there were 11 new deaths on Monday, including one on Union County. It is the seventh death in that county — the first since Sept. 1 — and 89th in the Valley.
There have now been 164,207 cases of COVID in Pennsylvania since March and state health officials estimate 82 percent have already recovered.
Locally, there have been 2,324 cases in the Valley: 1,144 in Northumberland County, 568 in Union, 386 in Snyder and 216 in Montour. In Monday's data release, there are 18 new caes in Montour, 12 in Northumberland, 10 in Union and one in Snyder.
In the long-term care facility database, there are 30 new cases tied to nursing homes, including the 22 in Montour County. Of the Valley's cases since March, 629 are tied to nursing homes. Of the Valley's 89 deaths, 64 are from nursing homes.
The state's county-specific database of long-term care facilities shows 464 cases (348 residents, 113 staffers) in Northumberland County,91 (73 residents, 13 staffers) in Snyder, 26 (17 residents and nine staffers) in Union and 48 (39 residents and 9 staffers) in Montour.
The National Guard is scheduled to leave the Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township today. Mountain View's last update to its website — from Friday — showed 92 active cases still at the facility, including 54 residents and 38 staffers. There have had 234 total cases at the facility according to its update.
In Montour County, officials from Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation reported 110 active virus cases according to their update Saturday, including 74 active resident cases and 36 employees.
There are also 58 active cases at the federal prison facilities in Union County. The Bureau of Prisons is reporting all 58 active cases at Allenwood — 51 inmates and seven staffers — an increase of 18 since Friday. There no active cases at nearby USP-Lewisburg.
The number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized due to complications of COVID-19 dropped below 600 on Monday. According to state data, there are 594 Pennsylvanians in state hospitals — down nine from Sunday and well below the peak of more than 2,000 in April. There also 75 residents on ventilators, including three in the Valley. Locally, there are 44 residents hospitalized, including 28 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, 10 in Geisinger-Shamokin and six at Evangelical Community Hospital. There are three patients in Valley hospitals — two at Geisinger in Danville, one at Evangelical — being treated on ventilators.