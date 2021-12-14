State Health officials recorded 7,442 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday — 3,000 more than were reported on Monday — along with more than 100 deaths linked to the coronavirus.
There were also 152 new hospitalizations reported statewide on Tuesday, the largest increase in more than three weeks.
Statewide, there were 113 COVID-related deaths in the latest report, the seventh time in December with more than 100 deaths. DOH officials reported one resident of each Northumberland, Snyder and Union County died from COVID in the new data. Eleven residents in both Northumberland and Union counties have died since Dec. 1.
In the Valley, there were 181 new cases reported, the seventh time in eight days with at least 100 cases. State Health officials recorded 83 new cases in Northumberland County, 51 in Snyder, 41 in Union and six in Montour.
To date, 759 Valley residents have died of COVID-19 and there have been 33,326 infections in the Valley.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Monday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide, 79.92 percent of counties are showing high levels of transmission, down 0.03 percent, and 1.83 percent are showing low levels, up about a quarter of a percentage point.
Sixty-six of 67 counties reported at least one new case on Tuesday. Cameron County, which has had 618 total cases since March 2020, had no new cases on Tuesday. Twenty-one cases had at least 100 new cases.
There have been 16.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Pennsylvania, including 1.9 million booster shots.
Hospitalizations
The DOH reported 4,694 Pennsylvania residents were being treated at hospitals, up 152 from Monday's report. Of those patients hospitalized statewide, 963 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 25, and 537 — down three — were on ventilators.
It marked the 11th time in 12 days the number of patients hospitalized for COVID statewide has increased. It is also the largest one-day increase since Nov. 23.
There were 130 patients at Geisinger in Danville — up five from Monday — 24 at Geisinger in Shamokin and 50 at Evangelical Community Hospital, up from previous reports.
There were 41 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville — up two 11 at Evangelical Community Hospital, down one, and five at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was treating 17 on ventilators — down three — while Evangelical has seven, up one.
The patients at Evangelical on Tuesday, 41 of 50 hospitalized were not fully vaccinated, as are 10 of 11 in the ICU and six of seven on ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
COVID-19 infections at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township increased slightly on Tuesday with two new inmate cases.
There were 38 inmate cases and 13 staff cases according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC) at SCI-Coal. Statewide, there were 252 inmate cases — down 44 — and 242 staff cases — down seven.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were no active cases after the federal Bureau of Prisons cleared both inmate cases in the federal data over the past two weeks. There was one staff case at USP Allenwood, along with 12 inmate cases, the same number as reported since Friday. At the nearby low-security unit, there were two staff and two inmate cases, along with one inmate case at the medium-security unit.
There were six staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). The Selinsgrove State Center was also reporting five active staff cases. There were no changes in the most recent data at either facility.