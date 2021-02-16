The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced 2,377 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Tuesday, one of the lowest one-day increase in deaths from the novel coronavirus since last fall.
The seven new deaths across the state — including one in Union County — match the total from Feb. 8. Before Feb. 8, the last time state health officials reported fewer than 10 COVID-19-related deaths in one day was Nov. 9.
There were 40 new cases across the Valley in the latest data release: 17 in Northumberland County, 12 in Snyder, six in Montour and five in Union County.
Some of the new cases in Snyder and Union counties are from Susquehanna and Bucknell universities.
Bucknell reported 114 active cases for the second day in a row, including three positive tests in the school's testing data from Monday. The university reported 29 positive tests on Thursday and 30 on Friday. According to Bucknell's dashboard, 110 of the 114 active cases are among students and 179 students remain in isolation, down seven from Monday.
Also on Tuesday, Susquehanna University reported two new positive student cases. The university now has 10 active cases on campus, including six students and four staffers.
The positive test rate statewide dropped to 8.0 percent last week, the ninth week in a row it has dropped.
Statewide, Pennsylvania distributed 46,697 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. To date, 1,282,045 residents have received the first dose, while 421,640 have received both. In the Valley, 30,681 residents have gotten one dose with 9,605 receiving both.
Hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized COVID patientsd dropped by 91 on Tuesday. Statewide, as of noon Tuesday, 2,356 patients were being treated in Pennsylvania facilities. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 at 6,346. Last spring’s peak was 2,600 in mid-April.
The number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) dropped while the number of patients on ventilators increased. Statewide there were 491 residents in ICUs, down 13, while 271 patients were being treated on ventilators, up seven.
In Valley health care facilities, 72 patients were being treated for the novel coronavirus, down four from Monday.
There were 51 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with 18 in ICUs and one on a ventilator. At Geisinger-Shamokin, eight patients were being treated, including one in the ICU and one on a ventilator. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there were 13 patients, including one in the ICU.
Nursing homes
According to state data, there are seven new cases in Valley long-term care facilities since the most recent data release on Saturday. As of noon Tuesday, there have been 2,011 cases at 35 locations across the Valley. There have also been 303 total deaths.
The state does not indicate how many of cases are active at long-term care facilities, just numbers of cases since the pandemic began last March.
In Montour County, there have 281 residents and 66 staff cases at six locations. There have been 37 deaths at the facilities.
In Northumberland County, 20 facilities have combined for 983 resident cases and 242 staff cases. There have been 206 combined deaths.
In Snyder County, there have been 129 resident cases and 32 staffers at two locations. There have been 20 combined deaths at the two facilities.
In Union County, 235 resident cases and 43 staff cases have been confirmed — along with 40 total deaths — at seven nursing homes.
State facilities, prisons
There are 57 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, including 23 people receiving services and 34 staffers. Since the pandemic began, there have been 302 cases at the location, including 84 residents and 218 staffers.
There are no active cases the Danville State Hospital, which has had 68 cases since the pandemic began last March.