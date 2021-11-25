State Health officials reported 70 more Pennsylvanians and 13 more Valley residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 this Thanksgiving morning.
According to the data, released around mid-day daily by the state Department of Health (DOH), there were 3,456 state residents and 161 Valley residents receiving treatment for the disease.
The state also reported 5,950 new infections statewide, the 10th consecutive day with more than 5,000 new infections.
The state also reported 146 new deaths related to COVID-19. It was the fourth time this month with at least that many deaths. November 2021 is the seventh-deadliest month of the now 21-month pandemic.
In the Valley, there were six new COVID-19 deaths, the largest single-day increase since May 15. Three Union County residents, two Northumberland County residents and one Snyder County resident died due to complications from the disease.
The Valley also reported 78 new cases, the 10th consecutive day with at least that many, including 33 in Northumberland County, 17 in Snyder, 16 in Union and 12 in Montour County.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see substantial community transmission of the disease, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide, 74.15 percent of counties had high transmission rates. The CDC reported that 2.33 percent of counties nationwide were reporting low transmission.
State health officials reported that all 67 counties had at least one new case on Thursday. Twenty-seven counties reported at least 100 new cases in the latest state data and 10 had at least 200.
In Pennsylvania, 68.9 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated and local facilities are scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11. State health officials also announced Monday that more than 15 million vaccine doses have been administered, including 1.4 million boosters.
---
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, COVID-19 hospitalizations had increased by 830 over the past 11 days. It is the highest number of hospitalizations statewide since the cases started to fall last spring.
Of those hospitalized statewide, 764 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up eight, and 441 were being treated on ventilators, down eight.
According to data provided by the state, there were 161 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Valley medical facilities on Thursday. There were 32 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, seven at Evangelical Community Hospital and six at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 21 on ventilators and Evangelical was treating two.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 98 COVID-19 positive patients, an increase of 11. There were 39 at Evangelical, the same as reported Wednesday, and 24 at Geisinger Shamokin, an increase of two.
---
Prisons, state facilities
There were 36 active COVID cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township on Thursday, the same number as reported Wednesday. There were 182 staff cases statewide and 206 active inmate cases statewide, up one. Of the 36 cases at SCI-Coal Township, 26 were inmate cases; there were also 10 staff cases at the prison.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there was one active inmate case and no staff cases, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. At the low-security unit in Allenwood, there are two inmate cases, along with one staff case. There were no cases reported at USP Allenwood or the medium security unit there.
According to the state Department of Human Services (DHS), there were no cases among persons receiving services ands six staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were less than five staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were six youth cases at the girls facility and five staff cases. There were no youth or staff cases at the boys facility.