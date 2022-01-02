Seven in 10 Pennsylvanians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and nearly a quarter of all residents 18 and older in the state are fully vaccinated, according to the most recent data provided the by state Department of Health.
As of the state's latest update, more than 17 million of a COVID vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania and 7.5 million residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated, while 69.1 percent of residents ages 5 and older have received at least one dose.
Forty-one counties have at least half of their population fully vaccinated — meaning both doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or one shot of Johnson & Johnson, not additional boosters. Montour County continues to lead the way with 77.2 percent of eligible residents fully vaccinated. Lehigh County is second at 71 percent. Northumberland County, ranks 25th (56.9 percent), while Union County is 44th (48.7 percent) and Snyder County 60th (42.5 percent).
Nationally, 507 million doses have been administered and 205.8 million Americans are fully vaccinated and another 68.8 million have received booster shots.
More than 70 percent of residents 30 and older in Montour County are fully vaccinated, according to the most recent data provided the by state Department of Health.
Montour County continues to lead the state in the percentage of residents 18 and over fully vaccinated and 85.5 percent of Montour Countians have at least one shot. Montour County's shots are also balanced demographically. Of the 17 age demographics tracked by the state, from 5-9 to 85-plus in five-year increments, 70 percent of residents in the groups 30 and up are vaccinated. At least half of the residents agest 15 and older are fully vaccinated and 47.8 percent of 10- to 14-year-olds have all doses.
In the 65-69, 70-74 and 75-79 groups, the state reports that 99.9 percent of Montour County residents are fully vaccinated.
In Northumberland County, 11 age groups have at least half fully vaccinated, including all ages from 60 and up with at least 80 percent vaccinated. From ages 35 and up, all demographics have at least 50 percent. In that county, 62.2 percent of residents have received at least one dose.
In Snyder County, all age demographics younger than 30-34 have less than 40 percent of residents fully vaccinated and none under 50 have half vaccinated. All demographic groups from age 70 and older have at least 80 percent fully vaccinated. Less than half of Snyder County residents — 47.1 percent — have received at least one vaccine.
Like Snyder County, there are no age groups under the age of 50 that have more than half of the population fully vaccinated in Union County. In the older age groups, from 65 and up, at least 80 percent of residents are fully vaccinated in Union County. In Union County, 54.3. percent of residents have at least one shot.