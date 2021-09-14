State Health officials announced 76 new COVID-19 cases in the Valley on Tuesday with Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties all reporting at least 18 new cases.
Statewide, the Department of Health registered 3,732 new cases in its latest update, the seventh consecutive day with at least 3,000 new cases. Additionally, there were 83 deaths linked to the coronavirus across Pennsylvania, including one death in Snyder County.
The 76 new cases in the Valley includes 33 in Northumberland County, 20 in Union County and 18 in Snyder. There were also five new cases in Montour County.
In the first two weeks of September, Montour County has reported 69 new cases; it had 71 cases in all of August. In Northumberland County, there were 457 cases in August and 442 cases in the first two weeks of September. In Snyder County, there have been 145 new cases so far in September after 154 cases in August. In Union County, there have been 211 cases so far in September after 146 in August.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties are reporting high community transmission of COVID according to the Centers for Disease Control. High transmission means a county has reported at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week.
According to state data, all 67 counties reported new cases in Tuesday's report, led by 248 in Allegheny County. Thirteen counties reported at least 100 cases.
There were no new cases linked to Valley nursing homes on Tuesday.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, 2,308 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 69 from Monday. Hospitalizations have increased by 125 in the last two days.
Of those hospitalized, 580, were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 29 from Monday, and 271 were on ventilators, a decrease of 16.
Among 67 patients in Valley medical facilities — level with Monday's report — there were 17 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, five at Evangelical Community Hospital and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 10 patients on ventilators; Evangelical had three patients on ventilators.
There were 42 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, 17 at Evangelical and eight patients were at Geisinger-Shamokin. According to Evangelical hospitals, 15 of the 17 patients hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Prisons, state facilities
There are new COVID cases at the federal prison in Allenwood along with a new staff case at SCI-Coal Township in the latest data from the Bureau of Prisons and state Department of Corrections.
The state DOC reported six active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township on Tuesday, up one from Monday's report. It is the second-highest total in the 24-prison system: SCI-Somerset has eight active staff cases.
There are 62 inmate cases statewide, including 17 at SCI Chester, but none at SCI Coal Township.
There is one inmate and one staff COVID-19 infection at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. There are no cases at Allenwood’s low-security or medium security sites. A staff case at USP Lewisburg is also still active
USP Lewisburg and USP Allenwood both remained in the BOP’s Level 3 of COVID modifications on Tuesday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The BOP reports 93 of 98 federal prisons are in Level 3 modifications.
There are still active COVID-19 cases among persons receiving services and staff members at the Selinsgrove Center on Monday. The cases are both listed as less than five. The state does not release precise numbers unless there are more than five to avoid identifying a patient.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit juvenile facility in Danville, there are no cases among residents and staffers in the boys unit. There are staff cases in the girls unit, less than five reported.
No active cases were reported at the Danville State Hospital.