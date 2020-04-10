Pennsylvania had another sharp increase in COVID-19 deaths on Friday, with 78 new deaths pushing the overall total to 416 fatalities statewide. There were another 1,751 confirmed cases, pushing the statewide total to nearly 20,000.
There were 13 new confirmed cases in the Valley, pushing the total to 82 overall. Montour and Northumberland counties have 29 each, while Snyder and Union counties have 12 each. Northumberland saw five new cases from Thursday, while Montour increased by four, Snyder by three and one new case in Union County.
There remains just one death of a COVID-19 patient in the Valley, confirmed in Snyder County
According to state health officials, there have been 93,040 negative tests in Pennsylvania. Of the 413 patients tested at Evangelical Community Hospital, there have been 24 positive results.
“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”
There are 2,069 patients hospitalized statewide as of this morning with 598 patients on ventilators. There are 117 ventilators available in the four Valley counties and three — all in Montour County — are being used for COVID-19 patients.