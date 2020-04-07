Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19

Gov. Tom Wolf has let Pennsylvania’s health secretary, Rachel Levine, take the public lead.

 Commonwealth Media Services

Pennsylvania health officials confirmed 78 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, the largest increase since the state began releasing data last month. The 78 deaths reported Tuesday pushes the statewide total to 240.

There has been just one death related to COVID-19 among residents in the four Valley counties. Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased slightly in the Valley on Tuesday, with Northumberland County (now 22) adding seven to its total while Montour County's total dropped six to 27. Three new cases push the Valley's total to 65, up from on Monday.

Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases

Date Total cases New cases Deaths Negative tests
March 16 76 13 0 670
March 17 96 20 0 n/a
March 18 133 36 1 1187
March 19 185 53 1 1608
March 20 268 83 1 2574
March 21 371 103 2 3766
March 22 479 108 2 4964
March 23 644 165 6 6595
March 24 851 207 7 8643
March 25 1,127 276 11 11193
March 26 1,687 560 16 16441
March 27 2,218 531 22 21016
March 28 2,751 533 34 25254
March 29 3,394 649 38 30,061
March 30 4,087 693 49 33,777
March 31 4,843 756 63 37,645
April 1 5,805 962 74 42,427
April 2 7,016 1,211 90 47,698
April 3 8,420 1,404 102 53,695
April 4 10,017 1,597 136 60,013
April 5 11,510 1,493 150 66,261
April 6 12,980 1,470 162 70,874
April 7 14,559 1,579 240

There were at least 1,400 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania for the fifth day in a row, according to state health officials. Pennsylvania's confirmed case total jumped 1,579 on Tuesday to 14,559. 

Officials at the State Department of Health said data can change after initial announcements following investigations into where a person who has tested positive lives. Positive cases are listed by patients' residence, not where the test was taken. This is the third time Montour County's data has dropped in one day. State officials also determined the first case in Union County was an individual who's physical residence was in Snyder County.

“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”

There are 76,719 patients who have tested negative to date. 

According to Tuesday's data, there are 27 confirmed cases in Montour County — it was reported to be 37 on Sunday — and 22 in Northumberland County. Snyder (9) and Union (8) counties, both had one more confirmed case Tuesday.

