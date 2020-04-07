Pennsylvania health officials confirmed 78 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, the largest increase since the state began releasing data last month. The 78 deaths reported Tuesday pushes the statewide total to 240.
There has been just one death related to COVID-19 among residents in the four Valley counties. Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased slightly in the Valley on Tuesday, with Northumberland County (now 22) adding seven to its total while Montour County's total dropped six to 27. Three new cases push the Valley's total to 65, up from on Monday.
Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases
|Date
|Total cases
|New cases
|Deaths
|Negative tests
|March 16
|76
|13
|0
|670
|March 17
|96
|20
|0
|n/a
|March 18
|133
|36
|1
|1187
|March 19
|185
|53
|1
|1608
|March 20
|268
|83
|1
|2574
|March 21
|371
|103
|2
|3766
|March 22
|479
|108
|2
|4964
|March 23
|644
|165
|6
|6595
|March 24
|851
|207
|7
|8643
|March 25
|1,127
|276
|11
|11193
|March 26
|1,687
|560
|16
|16441
|March 27
|2,218
|531
|22
|21016
|March 28
|2,751
|533
|34
|25254
|March 29
|3,394
|649
|38
|30,061
|March 30
|4,087
|693
|49
|33,777
|March 31
|4,843
|756
|63
|37,645
|April 1
|5,805
|962
|74
|42,427
|April 2
|7,016
|1,211
|90
|47,698
|April 3
|8,420
|1,404
|102
|53,695
|April 4
|10,017
|1,597
|136
|60,013
|April 5
|11,510
|1,493
|150
|66,261
|April 6
|12,980
|1,470
|162
|70,874
|April 7
|14,559
|1,579
|240
There were at least 1,400 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania for the fifth day in a row, according to state health officials. Pennsylvania's confirmed case total jumped 1,579 on Tuesday to 14,559.
Officials at the State Department of Health said data can change after initial announcements following investigations into where a person who has tested positive lives. Positive cases are listed by patients' residence, not where the test was taken. This is the third time Montour County's data has dropped in one day. State officials also determined the first case in Union County was an individual who's physical residence was in Snyder County.
“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”
There are 76,719 patients who have tested negative to date.
According to Tuesday's data, there are 27 confirmed cases in Montour County — it was reported to be 37 on Sunday — and 22 in Northumberland County. Snyder (9) and Union (8) counties, both had one more confirmed case Tuesday.