Pennsylvania health officials announced 8,053 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the second time in three days the Department of Health said there were more than 8,000 cases. Locally, there were another 135 cases, the fifth consecutive day with at least 100 cases in the Valley.
Saturday's new case total is the second-highest since the state began tracking data in March. For 10 of the last 11 days, the state has recorded at least 6,000 new cases.
Since March, there have been, 351,667 cases of the novel coronavirus in Pennsylvania. State officials estimate 61 percent of Pennsylvanians who have tested positive have recovered. Since Nov. 1, there have now been 143,640 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 40.8 percent of the total case count statewide since March.
Statewide, there were also 41 new deaths; there were no new deaths in the Valley. Since March, 10,275 residents have died, including 177 in the Valley; there was one new death in the Valley, in Northumberland County. Of the statewide deaths, 6,430 are linked to long-term care facilities.
Locally, the 135 new cases were in Northumberland County (80 new cases), Snyder (25 new cases), Union (23 new cases) and Montour (7 new cases). There have been 5,663 cases in the Valley: 2,579 cases and 126 deaths in Northumberland County, 1,643 cases and 16 deaths in Union County, 900 cases and 20 deaths in Snyder County and 451 cases and 15 deaths in Montour. Thirty of the new cases in Northumberland County are linked to long-term care facilities. There were 23 counties with at least 100 new cases on Friday, including 869 in Allegheny County and 620 in Philadelphia.
The number of hospitalizations statewide continued to rise in the latest data release. According to the Department of Health, there were 4,253 state residents hospitalized on Saturday, up 127 from Friday's total. There were also 914 patients in the ICU — an increase of 50 — and 465 residents on ventilators — an increase of 20.
Locally, there were 121 patients being treated at local hospitals, an increase of three. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 77 patients, 30 in the ICU, both numbers which have been level since Wednesday. The hospital was also treating 15 patients on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin, there were seven patients being treated, including five in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital had 37 patients hospitalized — an increase of seven — including 10 in the ICU and four on ventilators.
From Nov. 21-27, there were 415,677 tests conducted statewide with 49,103 positive tests. Since March, there have been 2,804,446 negative tests statewide, including 19,604 in Union County, 17,339 in Northumberland County, 8,539 in Montour County and 6,687 in Snyder County.
Prisons, state center
The number of active cases at state facilities in Coal Township and Selinsgrove remained steady on Saturday.
The Department of Human Services shows 23 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, including nine residents and 14 staffers.
SCI-Coal Township reported 52 active cases, 33 among inmates. In 24 state prisons, there were 1,828 cases, including 1,270 among inmates.
Active COVID-19 cases were jumped significantly at federal prison facilities in the Valley, according to data from the federal Bureau of Prisons.
The BOP’s federal dashboard showed 148 active cases at four facilities in Union County, an increase of 49 from Friday's count.
There were now 126 active inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood along with seven active staff cases. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there were 96 cases, 92 among inmates, a one-day increase of 45. At the low-security site there were four active cases, both in staff members. USP-Lewisburg had five active staffer cases.
One inmate and one staffer have recovered at Allenwood’s low-security unit, while 116 inmates and 12 staffers have recovered at the medium-security unit. Seven inmates and two staffers have recovered at USP-Allenwood, while 86 inmates and 13 staffers at USP-Lewisburg have recovered.
Nursing homes
Since March, there have been 930 cases at Valley nursing homes. To date, there have been 665 long-term care facility cases (518 among residents) in Northumberland County, 108 (90) in Snyder, 105 (84 residents) in Montour and 52 (40) in Union County.
One hundred and 33 deaths have been linked to Valley long-term care facilities, 107 in Northumberland County, 15 in Snyder, eight in Montour and three in Union.