New COVID-19 cases jumped back up after the holiday weekend as hospitalizations increased statewide and across the Valley in the latest data released from the state Department of Health on Tuesday.
State health officials announced 8,818 new cases on Tuesday, including 158 in the four-county region.
There were also 185 new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, including five in Northumberland County. There were no new deaths in Montour, Snyder or Union counties.
Northumberland County added 71 new cases to its total on Tuesday, followed by 48 in Union, 27 in Snyder and a dozen in Montour County. There were 22 counties with at least 100 new cases on Tuesday, led by 743 in Philadelphia County.
Across Pennsylvania, 5,684 residents are hospitalized, an increase of 54 since Monday. Locally, there are a dozen more patients in one of three Valley hospitals.
Statewide on Monday, first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to 9,819 people, including 485 in the Valley. There have now been 4,788 Valley residents vaccinated in the region, including 1,787 in Montour County, 1,623 in Northumberland, 969 in Union and 409 in Snyder.
Hospitals
The number of COVID-19 patients in Valley hospitals jumped 12 on Tuesday to 266 patients, including 54 in ICUs, and 34 on ventilators in Valley facilities.
Geisinger had 199 patients — up 11 from Monday — in its Danville facility. The hospital is now treating 38 patients in the ICU (down one) and 25 on ventilators.
At Geisinger Shamokin, 15 patients being treated, including four in the ICU. No COVID-19 patients at the facility are being treated on a ventilator.
There the same number of patients at Evangelical Community Hospital, now 51, including 12 in the ICU, and nine on ventilators, an increase of two patients on ventilators.
Geisinger (17) and Evangelical (three) have adult ICU beds available. There are no beds available at Shamokin.
Statewide, there are 5,684 patients hospitalized, including 1,148 being treated in the ICU. There are also 700 patients being treated on ventilators, up 22 from Monday.
Prisons, state sites
There are 239 active cases at four federal prisons in Union County and 11 active cases at SCI-Coal Township, all staffers.
At the low-security unit in Allenwood, there are still 57 inmates and 9 staffers who are COVID positive. At the medium-security united, there are 70 inmates and 22 staffers positive. Fifteen staffers at USP-Allenwood are still active, a number that has remained steady for more than a week.
At nearby USP-Lewisburg, there are 76 active cases: 53 inmates and 23 staffers.
Of the 189 total cases at the Selinsgrove Center, 63 remain active: 26 residents and 37 staffers. At the Danville State Hospital, there are 28 active cases, part of 57 total cases at the facility.
Nursing homes
Of the Valley's 11,504 cases, 1,571 have been linked to long-term care facilities, with 19 new cases in the latest data.
In Northumberland County nursing homes, there have been 816 resident and 203 staff cases, along with 158 deaths since the pandemic began in March. In Montour, there have been 173 residents and 48 staffers testing positive, along with 13 deaths. In Union County, there have been 163 resident and 30 staff cases, along with 17 deaths. Nineteen residents of nursing homes have died in Snyder County, which has had 110 resident cases and 28 staffers.