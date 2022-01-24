The Daily Item
Three-quarters of Pennsylvanians over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 according to the most recent data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Over the weekend, the state Department of Health reported that more than 18 million doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered statewide since the program rolled out in December 2020.
CDC data show 75.3 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older — 7,651,751 residents — are fully vaccinated. The total jumps to 8,362,828 when data includes 5- to 17-year-olds.
Nationally, 210.2 million Americans are fully vaccinated.
That means they have received both doses of a Pfiizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson. Another 83.6 million have received their booster shots already.
Forty-two counties have at least half of their population fully vaccinated, including Montour and Northumberland counties. Union County is just below 50 percent at 49.6 percent.
Montour County continues to lead the way with 78.4 percent of eligible residents fully vaccinated. Lehigh County is second at 72.2 percent.
Northumberland County, ranks 25th (57.9 percent), while Union County is ranked at 44th (49.6 percent) and Snyder County comes in at 60 among the state’s 67 counties (43.3 percent).
Of the 17 age demographics the state Department of Health tracks, at least half of Montour County residents are fully vaccinated 16 of them. Only the 5- to 10-year-old age group is below 50 percent. Statewide, 34.3 percent of 10- to 14-year-olds are fully vaccinated; in Montour County is 51.9 percent. Montgomery County (53.4 percent) is the only other county with at least half of its 10- to 14-year-olds fully vaccinated.
More than 70 percent of residents 30 and older in Montour County are fully vaccinated, according to the most recent data provided the by state Department of Health.
In the 65-69, 70-74 and 75-79 groups, the state reports that 99.9 percent of Montour County residents are fully vaccinated and 87.5 percent of residents have received at least one dose.
In Northumberland County, 11 age groups have at least half fully vaccinated, including all ages from 60 and up with at least 80 percent vaccinated. From ages 35 and up, all demographics have at least 50 percent. In that county, 6.8 percent of residents have received at least one dose.
In Snyder County, all age demographics younger than 35-39 have less than 40 percent of residents fully vaccinated and none under 50 have half vaccinated.
All demographic groups from age 70 and older have at least 80 percent fully vaccinated. Less than half of Snyder County residents — 48.4 percent — have received at least one vaccine.
In Union County, 55.7 percent of residents have received at least one COVID-19 shot, while there are no age groups under the age of 50 that have more than half of the population fully vaccinated in Union County.
In the older age groups, from 65 and up, at least 80 percent of residents are fully vaccinated in Union County.