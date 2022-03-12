There were eight new COVID-19 cases in the Valley on Saturday, the fewest combined total in the Valley since mid-August.
The local total was part of a statewide increase of 901 cases, the fifth time in seven days with fewer than 1,000 cases. There have been fewer than 1,300 cases each day over the past two weeks.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 898, the lowest total since Aug. 2, 2021. Across the Valley, there were eight total cases recorded on Saturday, including three in Northumberland County, two in both Snyder and Union counties, and one in Montour.
DOH officials added 26 deaths to the state’s toll on Saturday, the fifth day in a row with at least 25 deaths.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases were down 20 percent over the past week, hospitalizations were down 27 percent and deaths linked to COVID-19 were down 17 percent. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases was down 14 percent over the last week, deaths were down 19 percent and hospitalizations were down 21 percent.
According to the new CDC guidance, all four Valley counties were seeing medium community levels of COVID-19. No Pennsylvania counties have high community levels this week after 16 reported that level a week ago. The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. The reports are updated weekly.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, there were 824 hospitalizations statewide, down 52 from Friday. It was the fewest number of COVID patients in Pennsylvania hospitals since Aug. 9, 2021.
Statewide, there were 123 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 13, and 75 were breathing using ventilators, down seven.
There were 36 patients hospitalized locally. There were 30 patients at Geisinger in Danville, one at Geisinger-Shamokin and five at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. It is the lowest total in the Valley since Aug. 22, 2021.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had seven patients in the ICU and four on a ventilator. There is one COVID patient in the ICU in Shamokin.
At Evangelical, two patients were being treated in the ICU, none that were fully vaccinated, along with all five COVID patients hospitalized.
Prisons, state facilities
There were still six inmate cases at the medium-security unit in Allenwood, the only cases in the federal system in Union County. According to the Bureau of Prisons, there are no active cases at USP-Lewisburg after 16 staff cases were counted in recent reports.
As of Saturday, there were no active cases among those receiving services and fewer than five staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center. At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services and fewer than five cases among staff members, according to the state Department of Human Services. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were fewer than five cases among youth and fewer than five among staff. The DHS does not report numbers fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.
There were four inmate cases and no staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC), an increase of one inmate case since Friday. Statewide, there were 57 inmate cases — down four — and another 54 staff cases.