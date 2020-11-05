SUNBURY — One Shikellamy High School teacher has tested positive for COVID-19 and seven other teachers and a number of students will be quarantined for two weeks following the positive test.
According to Superintendent Jason Bendle eight staff members and an undetermined amount of students out of school. The teachers' classes are being covered by substitutes. The school will remain open he said.
"When we have a positive case, according to the Department of Health anyone within six feet for more than 15 minutes must be quarantined," he said Thursday. "These people will be out for 14 days."
Bendle said he has received no word yet on additional positive tests.
Bendle said he received notice Wednesday night that the staff member tested positive. The individual was last in school on Nov. 2.
"The district continues to work with the Department of Health on this matter and contacting families involved in contact tracing."
Bendle said the district is continuing its health and safety plan which includes, wearing face-coverings and isolating/removing anyone with symptoms.
"If your child displays any symptoms or has had direct contact to someone who has tested positive, please keep your child home and the school will work with you to provide your child's schoolwork," he said. "We are grateful to our faculty, staff, and students for their diligence and focus on following our Health and Safety Plan."