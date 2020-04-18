Eighty Pennsylvanians died due to complications from COVID-19 in the latest data released Saturday, the largest single-day increase since state health officials began tracking coronavirus data last month.
The state Department of Health confirmed another 1,628 cases on Saturday afternoon — including 11 new cases in the Valley — to push the statewide total of 31,069. There are 170 cases in the Valley.
The 80 new deaths announced Saturday increase the statewide total to 836. There is still just one confirmed fatality in the Valley, a death the state confirmed on April 1 in Snyder County.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19, County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 122,896 patients who have tested negative to date.
Northumberland County saw seven new confirmed cases on Saturday and now has 67 total. The county total has more than doubled since April 11 when it was 31. Montour County's total increased by one on Saturday to 49, while Snyder County added two new cases and now has 27 along with Union County, who increased by one to 27 in the latest data.