The state Department of Health registered 80 new COVID-19 cases in the Valley on Wednesday, the highest one-day total in the region since mid-April 2021.
More than half of the new cases were counted in Northumberland County, with DOH officials reporting another 47 cases. There were also 16 new cases in Union County, a dozen in Snyder and five in Montour. It is the highest one-day total since the reported 87 cases on April. 17. It is the highest total in Northumberland County since March 27, 2021.
Statewide, the were 3,100 new cases, the sixth time in eight days with at least 3,000 new cases. State health officials did not register any deaths tied to the coronavirus statewide or in the Valley.
Pennsylvania has administered more than 12.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 83,332 Valley residents are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, 1,835 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, down 15 from Tuesday. It marked the first time since July 13 there were fewer people hospitalized with COVID symptoms.
Of those hospitalized, 482 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up eight from Tuesday. There were 235 patients on ventilators, up 19.
Among 72 patients in Valley medical facilities — level with Tuesday's report — there were 14 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville — up four — seven at Evangelical Community Hospital and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating six patients on ventilators, while Evangelical had two.
There were 44 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, 19 at Evangelical and nine patients were at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Colleges
There are six new active cases at Bucknell university according to the school's online dashboard. As of Wednesday morning, the school is reporting nine active cases, including six students. There are 6 students in isolation and three positive on-campus tests were reported Tuesday.
The university reports that 97.3 percent of all students are vaccinated along with 81.7 percent of staffers.
At Susquehanna, there remains one active case on campus. The University last updated its dashboard on Aug. 26.
Prisons, state facilities
There were no new active cases at SCI-Coal Township federal prisons in Union County after three cases were registered on Tuesday. There are still two active stafff cases at SCI-Coal Township and one staff case at USP-Lewisburg according to the Department of Corrections and the federal Bureau of Prisons.
USP-Lewisburg and USP-Allenwood both remained in the BOP’s Level 3 of COVID modifications on Tuesday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The local prisons were the last federal prisons in the country to remain at Level 2 before the last update. All 98 federal prisons are in Level 3 modifications.
There are now active cases among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center — the state does not release precise numbers unless there are more than five to avoid identifying a patient. At the NCSTU juvenile facility in Danville, there are active cases among residents and staffers.