A report from the SEDA-Council of Governments shows that 80 restaurants, bars and other businesses in the four-county area received $2,149,699 in COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) grants.
The two largest CHIRP grants in Snyder, Union, Montour and Northumberland counties went to Country Cupboard Inn and Country Cupboard Inc. in Union County, which received a total of $90,000 between two grants. Five other businesses received in excess of $40,000, seven businesses received less than $10,000 and the remaining 66 received between $10,000 and $40,000 in grants.
"The funds were provided to help businesses, specifically in the hospitality industry, that had closures due to COVID," said SEDA-Council of Governments Community Relations Director Kristen Moyer. "The funds were designed to help them get back on their feet and get them back up and running after the severe parts of the pandemic."
CHIRP funding through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development is allocating $145 million to hospitality industry businesses negatively impacted by the pandemic. In total, 311 businesses in 11 Valley counties received a total of $7.1 million in CHIRP funds, including $1,223,812 in Northumberland County, $449,268 in Snyder County, $203,080 in Montour County and $502,354, said Moyer.
The funds had to be awarded by the end of this week. The grant amounts were determined by a specific formula based on the business's losses, said Moyer.
SEDA-COG worked with 10 Valley counties to be the administrator of the funds on behalf of the county commissioners. Each applicant was screened for eligibility and then county commissioners were tasked with signing off on each of the businesses, said Moyer.
The five other businesses that received in excess of $40,000: Murphy Enterprise Inc., doing business as White Oak Tavern, in Herndon; Masser's Restaurant in Paxinos; Profile Coffee and Roasters Inc. in Elysburg; and Ghezzi's Restaurant & Lounge Inc. in Paxinos all received $41,252.35 each, and Neema Selinsgrove LP in Selinsgrove received $42,277.87.
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said the counties worked smoothly with SEDA-COG.
"The businesses that got the money needed it," he said. "Hopefully it gets everybody back to being where they were. It helped them stay in business and continue."
Kathy Vetovich, owner of Heritage Restaurant LLC in Shamokin, said the money was "very beneficial" and she was thankful to receive a $25,000 grant.
"We had to submit expenses we paid specifically for COVID," said Vetovich. "We built a fabulous outdoor patio with lights and a fence. All that (planning) was pushed up a year so we could do outdoor dining."