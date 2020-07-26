The state Department of Health confirmed 800 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 107,425.
The 800 cases are the lowest in four days across Pennsylvania and include 8 in the Valley. There were just four new deaths statewide on Sunday.
More than two-thirds of Sunday's new cases — 281 cases — were from Philadelphia County (148) and Allegheny County (133). There have been 107,425 cases statewide since tracking began in March.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 19 and July 25 is 156,316 with 6,384 positive cases.
There are 7,118 total deaths attributed to COVID-19. Of the 7,118 deaths statewide, state officials have attributed 4,851 of them to long-term care facilities. There have been 18 deaths in the Valley related to the novel coronavirus — no new deaths were announced Saturday — including 11 in Northumberland County, three in Montour and two residents each in Snyder and Union counties have died. Eight of Northumberland County's 11 deaths have been attributed to long-term care facilities.
The state announced one new case — a resident to a long-term care facility in Northumberland County — at long-term care facilities locally. The eight new cases in the Valley were in Union County (4) and two each in Montour and Northumberland counties.
The virus has infected 682 Valley residents since the state began tracking it in March: 381 in Northumberland County, 123 in Union County, 91 in Montour County and 87 in Snyder County.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,134 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,818 cases among employees, for a total of 22,952 at 829 distinct facilities in61 counties. Approximately 7,939 our total cases are in health care workers.
According to the state Department of Health data, 707 residents are hospitalized with the virus, down 29 from Saturday and well below the peak of 2,800 in April. There are 97 patients being treated for COVID-19 on a ventilator.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases so far in July;
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in July;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to more than 16 percent of cases so far in July;
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 14 percent of cases so far in July.
- NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to more than 13 percent of cases so far in July; and
- NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.
Nursing home cases
There have been 67 confirmed cases of the virus reported from residents of Valley nursing homes.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 61 residents and 10 workers have been infected and eight deaths have been recorded in three facilities. Three workers and one resident at three Union County facilities have been infected and one worker and no residents have been infected in one Montour County facility. In Snyder County, four residents and two workers have been infected in one facility.
There have been no deaths reported from nursing homes in Snyder, Union or Montour counties.