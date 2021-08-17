Pennsylvania Health officials announced 81 more patients are hospitalized statewide for COVID on Tuesday, while also registering 2,027 new cases.
It marked the seventh time in eight days with at least 2,000 new cases. The Department of Health also reported 27 deaths linked to the coronavirus after not reporting any over the previous two days.
The state’s rolling seven-day average for new cases is now 1,997. On July 9, the seven-day average was 173. In early March, the rolling average was less than 2,500 before it spiked to more than 5,000 in mid-April.
There were 42 new cases in the Valley in Tuesday's data release, with more than half — 22 — in Northumberland County. There were also 11 new cases in Snyder County and nine in Union County.
There were no new cases in Montour County for the third day in a row. Montour joins Cameron, Forest and Wyoming counties as the only with no new cases on Tuesday. Philadelphia County had 252 new cases on Tuesday.
There were no new COVID-19-related deaths in the Valley counties for the 16th consecutive day.
On Tuesday, the state surpassed 11.9 million COVID vaccine doses administered. State data show 5,830,892 residents are fully vaccinated, including 81,524 in the Valley.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, 1,196 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 81 from Monday. The number of residents in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID symptoms has increased by more than 500 since July 7.
Of those hospitalized, 316 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), 15 more than reported Monday. There were 128 patients on ventilators, level with Monday's report.
Out of the 43 patients in Valley medical facilities — up eight from Monday — there are 10 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville and two in the ICU at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger’s Danville location is also treating four patients on ventilators.
There were 29 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, up eight. Seven patients are being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger-Shamokin, both level from Monday.
Prisons
The federal Bureau of Prisons registered on new inmate COVID case at USP-Lewisburg, while one active case at the state prison in Coal Township has been removed from the state's database.
At SCI-Coal Township there are two active COVID cases among staffers. Statewide, there are 35 cases among staffers, according to the state Department of Corrections report, up one from Monday.
There remains one active staff case at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg as of Tuesday morning, in addition to the new inmate case. There are no inmate or staff cases at three federal prison facilities in Allenwood, according to the Bureau of Prisons. At USP-Allenwood, 424 staffers and 1,591 inmates are fully vaccinated. At USP-Lewisburg, 216 staffers and 571 inmates are vaccinated.
There are also active staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center and the male juvenile detention center in Danville.
Both reports say there are less than five active cases. The state Department of Human Services does not list exact totals fewer than five.
There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital or the female juvenile detention center in Montour County.