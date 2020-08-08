The state Department of Health announced another five new COVID-19 cases tied to long-term care facilities in Northumberland County, part of 15 Valley cases locally and 813 statewide on Saturday.
State officials also confirmed one new death in Northumberland County, the 13th countywide related to the novel-coronavirus. Nine of the county's deaths have been tied to long-term facilities.
Saturday's data push the statewide total of cases since the state began tracking data in March to 118,092. Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 146 cases. There have also been 7,313 deaths, including 4,975 at long-term care facilities.
Each Valley county had at least one new case on Saturday. According to the state, Northumberland County had 11 new cases, Union added two and Snyder and Montour one each. There have now been 881 cases of the novel coronavirus in the Valley: 460 in Northumberland County, 218 in Union, 102 in Snyder and 101 in Montour. In the Valley, 118 new cases have been confirmed over the past 7 days, most tied to the federal prisons in Union County and long-term care facilities in Northumberland County. Milton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center added another six cases to its total and how has 24 positive tests among 138 residents.
There have been 20 deaths locally tied to COVID-19, 13 in Northumberland, three in Montour and two in Snyder and Union counties.
The Bureau of Prisons added three more confirmed inmate cases at USP Lewisburg on Friday afternoon giving the facility 50 cases since last week. Due to the breakout at the prison, Union County’s 11.8 percent-positivity rate was the highest in the state in the last week, according to the DOH.
There have been 122 confirmed cases of the virus reported from residents or workers at Valley nursing homes.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 92 residents and 18 workers have been infected. Three workers and two residents at four Union County facilities have been infected and one worker and no residents have been infected in one Montour County facility. In Snyder County, four residents and two workers have been infected in one facility.
There have been no deaths reported from nursing homes in Snyder, Union or Montour counties.
In nursing and personal care homes statewide, there are 19,944 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,143 cases among employees, for a total of 24,087 at 876 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
There are currently 13 people being treated for COVID-19 in local hospitals located in Montour, Northumberland and Union counties — 10 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, two at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and one at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital in Coal Township.
Statewide, there are 634 people undergoing coronavirus treatment in hospitals. A total of 106 of those patients are using ventilators.
As of Thursday, Aug. 6, the state has seen a seven-day case increase of 5,016. The previous seven-day increase was 6,228, showing that new cases decreased in the last seven days by 1,252 cases throughout the state.
The statewide percent-positivity went down to 4.1% from 4.6% last week. Counties with concerning percent-positivity include Union (11.8%), Indiana (7.9%), Fayette (7.7%), Fulton (7.4%), Huntingdon (6.7%), Erie (6.2%), Mercer (6.2%), Lawrence (6.0%), Northumberland (6.0%), York (5.8%), Clearfield (5.7%), Luzerne (5.4%), Juniata (5.3%), Lancaster (5.3%), Beaver (5.2%), Delaware (5.2%), and Mifflin (5.0%).