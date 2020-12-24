Active COVID-19 cases are on the rise at one federal prison facility in Union County according to Bureau of Prisons and there there are 340 active cases among the four facilities.
The most recent jump is at the medium-security unit in Allenwood. As of Thursday morning, there are 104 active inmate cases, an increase of 82 new cases in one day. There are still 20 active staff cases at the facility.
In the low-security unit there was no change overnight. There are still 145 active cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood, including 136 inmates. There are also 15 staff cases at USP-Allenwood. At USP-Lewisburg, there are 45 active inmate cases and 11 staffers still active.
Since the BOP began tracking data, there have been 920 total cases at the four locations. Of that total, 580 have already recovered, including 553 inmates.
One inmate at USP-Allenwood has died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.