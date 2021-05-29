Staff Reports
Pennsylvania’s Health Department registered fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth time in the past week on Saturday.
State health officials announced 832 new cases, dropping the state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases to 1,019. It is the lowest average since Oct. 6, 2020 when it was 1,005.
In the Valley, there were 14 new cases, including nine in Northumberland County, two each in Snyder and Montour counties and one in Union County. The state did not register any COVID-related deaths in the Valley in its latest release, the fifth day in a row without a local death linked to the virus.
Statewide, there were 16 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
Statewide percent positive test rate decreased to 3.8 percent this week, the sixth week in a row the positive rate has decreased.
Hospitals
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania dropped by 41 in Saturday’s report. There were 1,076 people hospitalized across Pennsylvania as of noon Saturday, including 268 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 10, and 162 were being treated on ventilators, down two.
Hospitalizations were at their lowest point since late October 2020, according to state data.
In the Valley, there were 50 patients hospitalized according to state data, up one from Friday. There were 37 patients at Geisinger in Danville, four at Geisinger-Shamokin and nine at Evangelical Community Hospital. Eighteen patients were being treated in the ICU, up four — 12 in Danville, five at Evangelical and one at Shamokin — and four patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville were on ventilators, down two.
VaccinesThe state administered 69,033 COVID vaccine doses on Friday. Nearly 4.7 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated including 71,559 in the Valley. More than 10.5 million vaccine doses have been administered.
According to the CDC, 57.6 percent of Pennsylvanians have received a first dose of COVID vaccine, while 53.1 percent of state residents were fully vaccinated. Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all states with total doses administered. More than 70 percent of adults 18 and older have received their first dose.
Prisons and state centersThere are still three active cases combined at federal prisons in Union County and the state prison in Northumberland County as of noon Friday, numbers that have remained the same since Thursday.
One active case remains at USP-Lewisburg, the only case at the four federal prisons in Union County. There were no other active cases in the four prisons, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
As of Saturday morning, 411 inmates and 1,165 staffers are vaccinated at USP-Allenwood and 211 inmates and 505 staffers at USP-Lewisburg are vaccinated according to the BOP.
At SCI-Coal Township, there was one inmate and one staff case at the prison, the same number as the previous three days. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There were less than five active cases reported at the Selinsgrove State Center, including active cases among staffers and residents receiving services. Fewer than five clients receiving services have died from COVID-19 at the facility. The state Department of Human Services does not report exact figures if they are less than five. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 103 resident cases and 252 staff cases at the Center.
There were also less than five staff cases at the Danville State Hospital and no client cases. Fewer than five clients have died at the facility due to COVID-19.