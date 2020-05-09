Eighty-nine Valley businesses were among more than 6,000 granted waivers to operate during the state-mandated shutdown amid the coronavirus outbreak according to a database released by Gov. Tom Wolf's office.
While Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday rejected a GOP subpoena for records related to the administration’s coronavirus waiver process, the administration did release a list of which businesses received approvals to reopen amid the shutdown.
“This information should be sufficient to address your committee’s concerns,” Wolf wrote in a letter to Sen. Mike Regan (R., York), who signed the subpoena, according to Spotlight PA.
There are six businesses in Montour County, 38 in Northumberland, 24 in Snyder and 21 in Union County granted waivers.
Nearly 43,000 businesses requested exemptions and 6,123 received exemptions.
According to the release from the Department of Community and Economic Development, "Some businesses do not appear on the list but may support or provide goods and services necessary for life-sustaining businesses/facilities to continue to operate. For example, a manufacturer may be required to close under the orders, but may make products required by the healthcare industry."
In Montour County, the businesses that received exemptions were: Brady Insurance Inc., Buildgen Construction LLC, Hoffman Machine Shop Inc., Scott's Floral, Stainless System Service and United States Gypsum.
In Northumberland County, businesses granted exemptions include: All Sports America, Anthracite Industries, Blue Ridge Excavating and Hauling, The Brokers Realty Group, Custom Metal Coating, Daniel Shingara Enterprises, Ferster Excavating, Garvey's, Healthcare Management Group, Hilltop Masonry, J&K Lawn Care, JettPure, Joseph W. Egan, Keim Machine & Tool Inc., Ketner Electric LLC, Keystone Forging Group, Masonite International, Meckley's Limestone Products, Milton Transportation Inc., Muncy Industries, Northpoint Auto & Equipment, Novinger's Welding & Repairs, Otex Specialty Narrow Fabrics Inc., Pretty Petals & Gifts by Susan, Rally Home Sales/Brookfield Manor, Ryder Systems, Ryerson Residential Repair, Snyder's Excavation, SS Witmer Inc., Stiely's Rivershore Campground, TCS Services, Town and Country Pools, T-Ross Brothers Construction, Warrior Run Development Corp., Wentz Associates, Wholesale Liquidations, Wolfe's Sandblasting.
In Snyder County, businesses allowed to operate include: 1847Financial-Hummels Wharf, A&L Wood Inc., Ace of Signs, Bailey Margoles & Associates, Barbara Bodden, Bingaman & Son Lumber, Brian Miller Masonry, Dinosaw Inc., Donald B. Remley Inc., Durabuilt Homes, Jeffrey Brabant, Lewis Construction, Marine Technology Solutions, Martin Construction, Merroth Enterprises, Middleburg Yarn Processing, Penn-Avon Campground, Penn Fire Protection, Pennsylvania Networks, Shade Mountain Winery & Vineyard, T-Davis Excavating, Top Notch CNC Machining, Top Notch Tileworks, Wagner, Dreese, Elsasser & Associates.
In Union County, waivers were granted to: A+ Office Outlet, Buffalo Valley Door Service, Buffalo Valley Repair, Dave Gutelius Excavating, E.J. Miller & Sons, Fairchild Brothers Inc., Friesen's Welding & MFG, Gilly's Lillies, Hackman Restorations, Hoover Excavating, J.F. Keily Construction of PA, Legacy Building Products, M.R. Garage Doors, Mid-Penn Engineering Corporation, Moore's Custom Building, Penns Creek Campground, Princeton & Sons Inc., QCast Aluminum, Silvertip Incorporated, Stroup Excavating, Susquehanna Valley Home Services.