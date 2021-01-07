Pennsylvania registered its largest increase in new COVID-19 cases in nearly three weeks on Thursday when the state Department of Health announced another 9,698 cases and 265 deaths.
Cases continue to rise at SCI-Coal Township, where there are another 39 new inmate cases today. According to the Department of Corrections, there are now 219 inmates with active COVID cases and 16 staff cases. There are now 2,176 inmates with active cases in the 24 state prisons.
There were 171 new cases in the Valley, including 92 in Northumberland County, 55 in Union, 34 in Snyder and 23 in Montour. Montour County's cumulative total was down 10 as the state continues to reconcile test results sent from Geisinger's main campus.
There were 28 counties with at least 100 new cases, including Dauphin County, which had the state's first case of the new COVID-19 variant.
Statewide on Wednesday, first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to 18,851 people, including 490 in the Valley. There have been 5,604 Valley residents vaccinated in the region, including 2,038 in Montour County, 2,009 in Northumberland, 1,089 in Union and 468 in Snyder. Statewide, 177,767 residents have received the first dose, and Wednesday's increase is the second largest since the vaccine rolled out last month.
Dozens of Valley residents have also received the second dose of the vaccine. As of noon Thursday, there are 50 people in Union County, 17 in Northumberland, 8 in Snyder and two in Montour counties who have now received the full vaccine dose.
Hospitals
The number of hospitalizations statewide and locally continued to drop on Thursday. As of noon Thursday, there were 5,491 patients hospitalized across Pennsylvania, down 122 from Wednesday. There are 1,113 patients being treated in intensive care units and 625 on ventilators.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Valley hospitals dropped by 3 on Thursday to 235 patients, including 49 in ICUs, and 22 on ventilators in Valley facilities.
Geisinger had 172 patients in its Danville facility. The hospital is now treating 34 patients in the ICU and 22 on ventilators.
At Geisinger Shamokin, 15 patients were being treated, including three in the ICU. No COVID-19 patients at the facility were being treated on a ventilator.
At Evangelical Community Hospital, 48 patients were hospitalized, including 12 in the ICU.
Prisons, state sites
There were 265 active cases at four federal prisons in Union County, an increase of nine since Wednesday.
At the low-security unit in Allenwood, there were still 57 inmates and 11 staffers who were COVID positive. At the medium-security united, there were 71 inmates and 23 staffers positive. Sixteen staffers and a resident at USP-Allenwood were still active.
At nearby USP-Lewisburg, there were 86 active cases: 55 inmates and 31 staffers.
Of the 189 total cases at the Selinsgrove Center, 68 remain active: 26 residents and 42 staffers. At the Danville State Hospital, there were 28 active cases, part of 57 total cases at the facility.
Nursing homes
Of the Valley's 11,905 cases, 1,602 have been linked to long-term care facilities, with 11 new cases in the latest data release.
In Northumberland County nursing homes, there have been 822 resident and 204 staff cases, along with 164 deaths since the pandemic began in March. In Montour, 179 residents and 52 staffers have tested positive, along with 13 deaths. In Union County, there have been 172 resident and 30 staff cases, along with 18 deaths. Nineteen residents of nursing homes have died in Snyder County, which has had 113 resident and 29 staff member cases.