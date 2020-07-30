The Valley saw another nine new COVID-19 cases on Thursday — including six in Union County — as the number of cases statewide surpassed 111,000.
The state announced 860 new cases — pushing the total to 111,078 since March — and another 14 deaths. Of today's new cases, 132 are in Philadelphia County and 127 in Allegheny County.
There have now been 720 cases of the novel coronavirus in the Valley: 400 in Northumberland County, 135 in Union, 93 in Montour and 92 in Snyder. In addition to the six new cases on Union County today, there were two new cases in Northumberland and one in Montour.
There are 7,176 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, including 4,887 residents of long-term care facilities.
According to the state Department of Health, there have been 1,088,859 negative tests and state health officials estimate 75 percent of those testing positive have already recovered.
State data show that 756 residents remain hospitalized due to complications of COVID-19 and 104 on are ventilators.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,366 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,918 cases among employees, for a total of 23,284 at 846 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Approximately 8,165 of the state's total cases are in health care workers.
There have been 84 confirmed cases of the virus reported from residents or of Valley nursing homes.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 61 residents and 11 workers have been infected and eight deaths have been recorded in four facilities. Three workers and two residents at four Union County facilities have been infected and one worker and no residents have been infected in one Montour County facility. In Snyder County, four residents and two workers have been infected in one facility.
There have been no deaths reported from nursing homes in Snyder, Union or Montour counties.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in July;
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in July;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases so far in July.
- NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to 14 percent of cases so far in July.
- NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in July.