MIDDLEBURG — There are nine active cases of COVID-19 at the Snyder County Jail according to warden Shawn Cooper.
Cooper said Tuesday afternoon that are there are five staff cases and four male inmates have also been infected. The inmates were all on the same unit and have been isolated from the rest of the prisoners, Cooper said.
The staffers who have tested positive positive will all be out of the jail for the next 10 days, Cooper said.
In-person visitation to the jail has been put on hold for 10 days, Cooper said. A phone line for phone visitation is being set up, he said.