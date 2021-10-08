State Health officials registered more than 5,000 new COVID cases and 90 deaths on Friday, the second day in a row with at least that many cases and deaths.
The Department of Health announced 5,583 new cases, the third day in a row with more than 5,000 new cases in Pennsylvania and the sixth consecutive day with at least 4,000.
Statewide, Health officials recorded 93 more COVID-related deaths across the state, the fourth day in a row with at least 80 deaths. Since Oct. 1, there have been 507 deaths linked to the coronavirus in Pennsylvania. Throughout all of October 2020, there were 652 COVID deaths.
Two more Valley residents died according to the latest data, one in Snyder and Union counties.
Locally, there were 147 cases — the highest total since February — in Friday's update, with all four counties reporting at least a dozen cases for the third consecutive day. Northumberland County had 76 more cases, Union County had 33, Snyder 24 and Montour 14.
Thursday marked the fifth time in the eight days with at least 100 new cases in the Valley.
Sixty-six of 67 counties in Pennsylvania have high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they are all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Sullivan County has substantial growth, according to the CDC.
According to state data, more 13 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania and 69.4 percent of residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, there were 2,930 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up down 71 from Thursday.
Of those hospitalized, 680 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) — level with Thursday's report — and 383 were being treated on ventilators, up 13.
According to data provided by the state, there were 117 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19. There were 23 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, nine at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating eight on ventilators. Evangelical is treating two patients on ventilators.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 68 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 38 patients at Evangelical and 11 at Geisinger-Shamokin, all level from Thursday.
According to Evangelical hospital, 28 of the 38 patients hospitalized were unvaccinated, including eight of nine being treated in the ICU both patients on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilities
There were eight active cases at federal prisons in Union County — up one from Thursday — including six inmate cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood. There were no cases at USP-Lewisburg.
The state Department of Human Services was still reporting 18 active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Thursday.
There were six staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital.