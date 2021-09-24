State Health officials recorded 99 new COVID-19 cases in the Valley on Friday, part of 5,071 cases across Pennsylvania.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID symptoms also increased by 88 to more than 2,600.
Friday's case total was the fifth time in nine days with more than 5,000 cases statewide and the ninth time in 10 days with at least 4,000 cases. The 99 new cases in the four-county region marks the fourth day in a row with at least 80 cases.
Across the Valley, there were 55 cases in Northumberland County, 21 in Snyder, 15 in Union and eight in Montour. There were no deaths in the Valley linked to the coronavirus.
In September, there have been 919 cases in Northumberland County, 366 in Union, 350 in Snyder and 135 in Montour County. More than eight percent of all COVID cases in Northumberland and Snyder counties since the pandemic began in March 2020 have been registered since Sept. 1.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they are all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Each county had at least one new case on Friday with 18 reporting at least 100 new cases. Allegheny, Lancaster, Philadelphia and York counties all had at least 200 new cases.
Statewide there were 34 deaths linked to the coronavirus — 200 over the past four days. Friday marked the fourth day in a row with at least 30 COVID-related deaths.
The state does not provide active case counts for long-term care facilities, just cumulative totals dating back to March 2020.
State health officials reported more than 12.8 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania and 67.8 percent of residents over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, there were 2,641 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 88 from Thursday. On July 13, the number of COVID patients hospitalized was 243. It has increased every week since, surpassing 2,000 patients on Sept. 7.
Of those hospitalized, 662 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) — up 29 on Friday 49 over the past two days — and 324 were being treated on ventilators, up 13.
Among 92 patients in Valley medical facilities, there were 22 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville — up two — eight at Evangelical — up five — and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 13 patients on ventilators, up four.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 52 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 27 patients at Evangelical and 13 at Geisinger-Shamokin.
According to Evangelical hospital, 24 of the 27 patients hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Across Geisinger’s system, as of Tuesday there were 132 patients hospitalized, and 88 percent were not fully vaccinated, hospital officials said. Since May 1, the system has had 1,153 COVID patients hospitalized, 89 percent were not vaccinated.
Colleges
Bucknell University is reporting 16 active cases on its COVID dashboard updated Friday, including 11 students and five staff members. The university, which is reporting 94.3 percent of campus community is vaccinated, has nine students in isolation. There were four positive tests recorded on Thursday.
At Susquehanna University, its dashboard — also updated Friday — shows five active cases, three students and staff members.
Prisons, state facilities
There are five active cases at the prisons in Union County, up one from Thursday. At the medium-security unit in Allenwood, there was one staff case, and were three active staff cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. There is also a new inmate case at the low-security unit in Allenwood. There were no active cases at USP Lewisburg.
USP Lewisburg and USP Allenwood both remained in the Bureau of Prison’s (BOP) Level 3 of COVID modifications on Friday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The BOP reported 95 of 98 federal prisons were in Level 3 modifications.
The state Department of Corrections reported eight active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township on Friday, level with previous reporting. There were 109 inmate cases statewide — down one — including 72 at SCI Chester, but none at SCI Coal Township. There are 120 staff cases statewide, up 12 from Thursday's report.
There were still active COVID-19 cases among persons receiving services and staff members at the Selinsgrove Center on Friday. The cases were both listed as less than five for residents, while there are 8 staff cases. The state does not release precise numbers unless there are more than five to avoid identifying a patient.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit juvenile facility in Danville, there were no cases among residents at the boys and girls units. Both units had less than five staff cases.
No active cases were reported at the Danville State Hospital.