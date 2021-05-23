I argued in a May 2 My Turn that the United States needs a working asylum system according that adheres to current U.S. law. I provided a verbatim rendering of 8 U.S. Code § 1158, the law governing asylum status for immigrants crossing our border at or away from designated points of entry. I ended by stating that the humane answer to immigration is to address the push factors propelling people to flee their homelands at the source, namely in Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. I stand by what I argued.
Mel Benjamin’s letter of May 12 takes me to task for things I never said and misses the point of what I did say. He accuses me of favoring open borders. This is a common Trump talking point and it is at best deceptive, at worst, a lie. I challenge anyone to find any letter in which I advocated for open borders. For that matter, no major leader in the Democratic party has advocated for open borders. The U.S. does not now have nor at any time since the Mexican Revolution in 1910 had an open border with Mexico.
Arguing for a working asylum process is not the same as open borders. Even before the Trump administration worked to cripple asylum courts, more than 70% of those appearing had their cases rejected with a return to their country of origin soon to follow. Some 3,000,000 immigrants were returned to their state of origin between 2008 and 2016. Mel states quite correctly that the U.S. does not recognize poverty as a reason for asylum. However, the U.S. Citizenship and Naturalization Services (a government agency) defines the reasons justifying asylum to be persecution based on “race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion.”
Missed entirely was my point about the inter-German border. Mel is incorrect that somehow the border fence (an actual wall in Berlin) was not truly an international border because it was within Germany. Not only did the fence mark the border between two internationally recognized nations (the Federal Republic of Germany and the German Democratic Republic) but that fortified fence extended to the imprison peoples of Czechoslovakia and Hungary as well.
Finally, I am a tad confused to find my use of a title challenged by Mr. Benjamin, but not at all surprised. The use of honorific titles (in my case LTC standing for Lieutenant Colonel) is intended to convey experience in the subject matter much like a medical doctor speaking on medical topics or a university professor talking about her/his academic area of expertise warrants a degree of respect for their experience. My experience along the internationally recognized inter-German border of the Cold War days in addition to a tour of duty in Haiti (1994-1995) dealing with that refugee crisis gives me some “boots on the ground” experience. Academically, the Army saw fit to send me off to Oxford University in the United Kingdom to attend the Refuge Studies Program they sponsor. As a result, I taught in the field to students attending the U.S. Army’s Command and General Staff College.
When it comes to immigration issues, I may not know it all, but I would hope I understand more than most. When someone tells me, they have walked in my shoes, carried my rucksack, we might disagree, but it will be respectfully done.
For the sunshine patriots and armchair “thoughts and prayers” Christians, may I suggest you are part of the problem? Christ’s words are clear: “Love thy neighbor as thyself” is an unequivocal call to action. It is a call to recognize our common humanity. It is a call for compassion.
Joseph R. Fischer lives in Northumberland. He is a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army.