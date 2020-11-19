The number of active COVID-19 cases in Valley prisons continues to rise.
As of Thursday morning, there are 106 active cases at federal prisons in Union County and the state prison in Coal Township.
There are now 81 active COVID-19 cases in federal prison facilities in Union County, according to the federal of Bureau of Prisons' COVID dashboard.
There are 45 active cases at USP-Allenwood, including 40 inmates and five staffers, and 33 at FCI-Allenwood, including 31 inmates. There is also one active staff case at Allenwood's low-security facility. There are still two staff cases at neighboring USP-Lewisburg.
There were 10 combined active cases across the facilities as of Tuesday morning.
The number of active cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township continues to increase. There are now 25 active cases in the state facility, including 18 inmates — an increase of four since Wednesday — and seven staffers, three more than Wednesday's total.. Statewide, there are 1,122 active cases across the 24 state prisons, including 766 inmates, an increase of 44 since Wednesday.