Active COVID-19 cases are increasing at federal and state prison facilities in the Valley according to data from the federal Bureau of Prisons and the state Department of Corrections.
The BOP's federal dashboard shows 182 active cases at four facilities in Union County, an increase of nearly 100 cases in one day.
There are now 120 active inmate cases at USP-Allenwood along with five active staff cases. That total was 41 inmates and five staffers in Monday's release. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there are 51 cases, 49 among inmates, an increase of 14 cases. At the low-security site there are two active cases, both in staff members. USP-Lewisburg did not show an increase and has four active cases among staff members.
SCI-Coal Township reported 39 active cases, 26 among inmates, an increase of eight new cases over the past 24 hours. In 24 state prisons, there are 1,721 cases, including 1,177 among inmates.