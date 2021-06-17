Two weeks away from the Fourth of July, retailers are urging those who plan to purchase fireworks to buy early because of possible shortages based on supply chain concerns nationwide.
Concerns with global shipment delays prompted Brian Whitenight to stock up early for his store in Riverside, buying directly from an overseas shop, he said. Whitenight's Fireworks, located at 1964 Sunbury Road in Riverside, still has full shelves, Whitenight said, but he expects a rush in the coming days.
"We're holding up really well, but there is definitely a shortage," he said. "We are stocked well because we sell well, even deep into the summer."
Scott Cardell said Friday he is a regular at Whitenight's, noting he visits almost weekly, leading into the Independence Day holiday.
"I'm here once a week, trying to stock up," he said. "I started coming here in March or April. The bad thing is he's close, so I stop in and spend a lot of money."
Phantom Fireworks, the nation's largest consumer-based retail fireworks company, is also pushing people to buy now. The company anticipates ample supplies of fireworks products available but delays in shipping could limit availability.
“Like many other industries, the fireworks industry has also experienced delays due to shipment challenges facing the global market,” said Alan Zoldan, Phantom executive vice president. “The good news is that we prepared early in anticipation of high demand again this year, and are encouraging Phantom customers to do the same."
With the pandemic shutting down nearly all summer events in 2020, including large firework displays, many people bought home displays and lit up the night from their own backyards.
Even with many of those shows returning this year — including upcoming displays in Shamokin and Middleburg among others — retailers expect another big year.
"You are going to see some people do it again this year," Whitenight said. "A lot of people did it for the first time last year and they realized they could do it safely."
Last year’s personal fireworks sales surged to record rates industry-wide, including at Phantom Fireworks, which has opened additional stores and added early shopping incentives, including deals for Father's Day. The company is in 15 states, including Pennsylvania. There are 13 locations in Pennsylvania, including some in the Lehigh Valley.
Whitenight said his shop is selling a bit of everything, from snakes and sparklers to mortars.
"He's got a lot of good product and then he posts on Facebook, so I have to come back and buy more," Cardell joked Friday.
For those interested in a home display for the first time, the two most important things are safety and questions.
"If you don't know something, don't guess," Whitenight said. "Ask as many questions as possible, get all the information you can. And make sure you are safe, read all the instructions and know what they will do."
Daily Item photographer Robert Inglis contributed to this report.