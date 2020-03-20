LEWISBURG — An addiction treatment center in Lewisburg temporarily relocated its services to its Sunbury location during the 2019 coronavirus crisis.
Gaudenzia Inc. re-located on Thursday its Lewisburg services at 480 Hafer Road to its Sunbury location at 51 S. Fourth St. The move was made in anticipation of Union County needing the county-owned building for first responders.
"We're holding that building as clean and sanitized in case we need to isolate first responders," said Commissioner Chairman Preston Boop. "Gaudenzia will be back in there whenever normal becomes normal again."
Jayme Hendricks, the division director of outpatient services for Gaudenzia's central region, said the Gaudenzia was serving 34 people at the Lewisburg location. All those patients will be served at the Sunbury location.
"We're looking to stay open and provide services no matter what," said Hendricks.
The Gaudenzia locations in Sunbury, Coal Township and Middleburg are staying open, she said.
The county-owned building in Lewisburg is provided to Gaudenzia rent-free, said Boop.
"They provide services, we give them space and they pay nothing," said Boop.