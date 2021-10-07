The current pace of COVID-19 hospitalizations strains operations at both Geisinger and Evangelical hospitals as patient beds and clinicians needed to staff them are growing scarce, according to top administrators at both facilities.
Geisinger saw 564 COVID-19 patients, about 90% unvaccinated, admitted to its hospitals systemwide in September. That’s four times the number admitted in September 2020.
Geisinger had 154 COVID-19 patients on a single day two weeks ago. Four weeks ago, the figure stood at 116. With 196 such patients hospitalized systemwide as of Thursday morning, Dr. Gerald Maloney, chief medical officer, said Geisinger’s three largest hospitals — Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre, Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton — were at about 110% occupancy.
Hospitalizations are trending upward this fall, Maloney said. Geisinger’s taken to rescheduling elective surgeries. It hasn’t had to redirect patients with emergent needs to other facilities, he said, at least not yet. It takes calls from outside hospitals for patient placements and accepts what it can.
“What happens to the person having a heart attack? What happens to the person having a stroke?” Maloney said. “The fact that we’re still looking at an increasing number is a very ominous sign heading into the winter.”
Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg had 102 patients Thursday morning, 38 of whom were hospitalized with COVID-19. Compare that to 27 such patients two weeks ago and 20 four weeks ago.
Eleven of Thursday’s inpatients were vaccinated. Dr. Doyle Ashburn, intensivist with the Critical Care Unit, said that’s not unexpected as the vaccines are effective but not foolproof.
The hospital has 132 beds but Kendra Aucker, president and chief executive officer, noted some are specific for obstetrics and inpatient rehabilitation. The hospital also has 225 open jobs across the board. Higher starting wages, retention bonuses and aggressive recruitment haven’t eased the burden. About 68% of Evangelical’s staff are fully vaccinated, 3% are in process and the remaining 29% are now subject to daily COVID-19 testing that began Monday.
“We are pushing our max,” Aucker said. “From a staffing perspective, we are pushing our max.”
Evangelical began reducing its inpatient elective surgeries, a move reviewed weekly, according to William Anderson, executive vice president and chief operating officer. Its Urgent Care now closes two hours earlier to ease staffing issues. Some staff are redeployed to other areas in the hospital as shifts are made to accommodate the COVID-19 patient load.
Wait times at the Emergency Department are growing as more and more COVID-19 patients, many unvaccinated, show up for emergency care. The hospital boarded eight patients in the ED on Thursday, two with COVID-19, as they waited for a bed to open. That left just 11 beds for emergencies.
There’s a belief that a large amount of “really sick people” held off seeking care last year because of the pandemic, Aucker said. Transferring patients to other area facilities is a challenge as those hospitals, like Geisinger, are also approaching capacity.
Add to this is a growing impatience among patients visiting Evangelical. Aucker said some of the COVID-19 patients arriving at the hospital, many unvaccinated, behave unseemly towards hospital staff.
“People are rude. You went from being a health care hero to, in many ways becoming, a health care villain,” Aucker said.
Maloney and Aucker shared a message other Valley medical professionals continue to echo: masks and vaccines work.
“It’s proven,” Aucker said. “It’s very frustrating. There’s really been no break.”
At Geisinger, 93% of employees are compliant with its vaccination policy. Mandates begin Nov. 1. Employees without an approved exemption face discipline and potentially dismissal should they fail to get vaccinated.
Maloney said Geisinger is in need of nurses. A shortage that predated the pandemic is now exacerbated. Nurses who are on duty are working more overtime and longer shifts. Maloney said that can’t continue indefinitely.
Hepatitis, whooping cough and now the flu are all maladies that require vaccination. There’s mandatory testing for tuberculosis. None of these draw any notable resistance among Geisinger staff and the public at large, Maloney said. COVID-19 has, and he said it’s puzzling.
More than 399 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the U.S., with 186 million Americans fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC. The mRNA technology used for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines has been around for decades even if the vaccines themselves are new, Maloney said.
“The fact is we’re in a public health crisis right now and we have to get this under control,” Maloney said. “Even though we’ve been living with this for 1-1/2 years, it has the potential to get a lot worse.”